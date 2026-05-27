Hamas says Israeli airstrikes killed its new military leader in Gaza

Hamas is confirming that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City killed the new leader of Hamas' military wing

Palestinians mourn over the body of Mohammad Odeh, whom Israel says was a leader of Hamas Qassam Brigades, a day after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral in Gaza City, Wednesday.

Hamas says Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City killed Mohammed Odeh, its new military commander, along with his wife and two children, in a crowded market strike on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Thousands marched in a joint funeral Wednesday, draping bodies in green Hamas flags, as Israel hailed Odeh as an Oct. 7 mastermind and vowed to keep targeting Hamas leadership.

In a Gaza gutted by nearly two years of war, Eid unfolds in tent camps and rubble, with residents mourning lost children amid a fragile cease-fire that continues to claim lives. Hamas confirmed Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City killed the new leader of its military wing less than two weeks after his predecessor was killed. Hamas said in a statement that Mohammed Odeh died Tuesday along with his wife and two of his children in an airstrike.

It came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli military had targeted and killed Odeh. At least five people — including Odeh and his family members — were killed and 12 injured in Tuesday’s strike on a market in Gaza City, local hospitals said. The attack came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday. Thousands of people gathered Wednesday for the joint funeral of Odeh’s family in Gaza City.

Mourners covered the four bodies with green Hamas flags and marched from a mosque through the city, chanting and firing shots in the air. Some carried posters with Odeh’s poster emblazoned with the words “one of the chiefs of staffs of the Qassam Brigades,” referring to Hamas’ military wing.

Hamas condemned the strike, and said Odeh had been active with the group for more than three decades and was part of the first generation that helped establish the movement’s military and armed wing. Katz called him “one of the architects” of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that triggered over two years of war in Gaza and said it was the fourth time Israel has killed the head of Hamas’ military wing since that massacre.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the previous head, was killed on May 16. Katz said that Israel would continue to target Hamas leaders involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

“We pledged that Hamas will not hold civilian or military rule,” he wrote on X. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is preparing for elections in the fall, also threatened that Israel will target everyone involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The attack came as Muslims prepared for Eid al-Adha, normally a joyous time of family gatherings and large meals.

The holiday once again is subdued this year in Gaza, where the vast majority of people remain displaced and live in tents or temporary shelters after a devastating war. Around 90% of Gaza’s more than 2 million people have lost their homes, according to U.N. estimates, with most of them now sheltering in huge tent camps with rat infestations and pools of sewage. They are dependent on aid to survive.

Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of Sacrifice,” is an Islamic holiday celebrated by millions of Muslims across the globe. The four-day holiday, which begins during the Hajj pilgrimage, also is known for being a joyous occasion during which families gather, and children are given new clothes and gifts.

“This is not Eid ... we’re dead,” said Mahmoud Saqer, a displaced man from Khan Younis, who described people as being distressed by the ongoing human suffering and killings in the territory. In Khan Yunis and Gaza City, amid destroyed buildings, including a ruined mosque, people gathered for Eid prayers with few signs of celebration beyond a few clusters of balloons lining one street. Tahrir al-Khatib said the joy that accompanies Eid has been silenced in Gaza.

“There’s no Eid. My children were killed. Eid is only for the people who lost no one,” said Ayda Al-Banna, a displaced women from Gaza City, who prayed Eid prayers with her granddaughter. A ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas in October remains fragile.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 880 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect. Israel says its attacks are in response to violations by Hamas or threats to its soldiers, but Palestinian health officials say scores of civilians have been among the dead. Four Israeli soldiers have also been killed during this period in Gaza. Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas attacks in October 2023, which killed some 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says over 72,803 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. The ministry, part of Gaza’s Hamas government, does not give a breakdown of civilian and militant deaths. Shurafa and Lidman write for the Associated Press. AP writers Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut and Fatma Khaled in Cairo contributed to this report.

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