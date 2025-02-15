Hamas Releases Three More Israeli Hostages, Holding Truce in Balance

Hamas's release of three Israeli hostages, including an American father, preserves the fragile cease-fire agreement, though tensions remain high after the terror group threatened to delay further prisoner exchanges.

Hamas released three more Israel i hostages Saturday — including an American father of three — preserving the fragile cease-fire agreement that nearly imploded after the terrorists threatened to delay the release of any additional captives. Kidnapped on October 7, 2023 — Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36; Alexander Troufanov, 29; and Yair Horn, 46 — were handed over to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been facilitating the release of the hostages in Gaza .

Dekel-Chen, Troufanov and Horn were paraded on stage in a propaganda ceremony in Khan Younis before each hostage spoke to the crowd of Hamas soldiers and citizens. Horn was given an hourglass that featured Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother Einav and read “Time is running out.”The 42-day cease-fire agreement seemed on course to collapse this week after Hamas threatened to postpone indefinitely any additional hostage releases. The terror group accused Israel of violating various agreements in the truce deal, including allowing the delivery of tents and other aid for displaced Palestinians into the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “all hell will break loose” if Hamas stopped releasing hostages and promised a “new Gaza war” would continue until the terrorists were finally eliminated. Egyptian and Qatari officials had spoken with Hamas, warning that “all hell will break loose” if Hamas stopped releasing hostages and promised a “new Gaza war” would continue until the terrorists were finally eliminated. Egyptian and Qatari officials had spoken with Hamas, warning that “all hell will break loose” if Hamas stopped releasing hostages and promised a “new Gaza war” would continue until the terrorists were finally eliminated. They said the mediators promised to “remove all hurdles.” The three hostages freed were each kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Or during Hamas’ bloody cross-border attack on October 7, where an estimated 80 of the nearly 400 residents were taken captive and dragged to Gaza. Dekel-Chen, one of the last American-Israeli hostages believed still alive, was outside fixing a bus when he spotted the terrorists charging toward the kibbutz that morning. He locked his wife, Avital, and their two daughters in their home’s safe room, before returning to help defend the kibbutz. Avital, seven months pregnant at the time, gave birth to their third daughter, Shachar Mazal, in December 2023. Argentinian-Israeli Horn was kidnapped by the terror group along with his brother, Eitan, who is still held captive in Gaza. Horn’s relatives told the Times of Israel that he looks “half (of his usual self) after his release from nearly 500 days in captivity. Troufanov, a Russian-Israeli, was taken hostage alongside his mother, Yelena; his grandmother, Irena Tati, and his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen. His father, Vitaly, was among those massacred in the October 7 attack.Israel and Hamas so far have conducted six swaps during the six-week truce, which went into effect in January and brought to a halt 15 months of fighting in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’ surprise massacre in Israel that killed 1,200 and saw another 251 kidnapped. One of the last American-Israeli hostages believed still alive, Sagui Dekel Chen was outside fixing a bus when he spotted the terrorists approaching on October 7, 2023. Sasha Trupanov was kidnapped by Hamas along with his mother, grandmother and girlfriend. His father was killed in the terror attack. The women were released in November 2023. Argentinian-Israeli Horn was kidnapped by the terror group along with his brother, Eitan, but only one brother was released Saturday. The fact that the truce nearly cratered this week, however, has cast further doubt on any chances that the multistage cease-fire deal will extend beyond its first six-week phase, where 33 Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023 are to be exchanged exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. As of Saturday, 24 hostages were freed — 16 Israelis and 5 Thai captives — and more than 730 Palestinian prisoners were released.Another 369 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be turned over Saturday, Hamas said, 36 of whom were serving life sentences. The two sides should have started talks hammering out the details of the next stage, which would see the release of all remaining live hostages in exchange for Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent cease-fire. So far, no meaningful discussions have taken place





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS ISRAEL HOSTAGES CEASEFIRE GAZA INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »

Hamas Releases Three Israeli Hostages as Ceasefire Moves ForwardIsrael and Hamas have initiated the first of several hostage and prisoner exchanges that will take place as part of a ceasefire deal.

Read more »

Hamas Releases Three Israeli Hostages in Orderly Ceremonies Amid Renewed Ceasefire NegotiationsIn a significant development, Hamas on Saturday released three Israeli hostages, marking a return to stability after chaotic scenes surrounding a previous hostage exchange. The handover ceremonies, overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross, were in stark contrast to the tumult witnessed earlier this week.

Read more »

Hamas Releases Three More Hostages, Including American-Israeli Citizen Keith SiegelThree hostages, including American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, were released by Hamas on Saturday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Siegel's release brings relief to his family after 484 days in captivity. The release marks a step towards the gradual return of all hostages.

Read more »

Hamas Releases Three Israeli Hostages as Ceasefire Holds, But Tensions RemainIn a sign of progress amidst an ongoing fragile ceasefire, Hamas has released three more Israeli hostages held captive since October 2023. This exchange follows the agreement between Hamas and Israel for the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages. However, tensions persist as Hamas accuses Israel of breaching the agreement by restricting humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

Read more »

Hamas releases three Israeli hostages as Netanyahu denounces their conditionThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Read more »