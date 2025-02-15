Hamas Releases Three Israeli Hostages, Including American Citizen, in Gruesome Ceremony

Three Israeli hostages, including American citizen Sagui Dekel-Chen, were released by Hamas in a ceremony marked by both relief and unsettling symbolism. Dekel-Chen received a gold coin to commemorate his daughter's birth, which he missed while captive, while another hostage was forced to hold an hourglass as a message to the mother of a still-held hostage.

Three Israel i hostages, including American citizen Sagui Dekel-Chen, were released by Hamas terrorists on Saturday in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis. The release came after a tense cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas nearly collapsed. Dekel-Chen, a dual Israel -US citizen, was gifted a gold coin to commemorate the birth of his daughter, Shachar Mazal, which he missed while held captive for nearly 500 days.

Another hostage, Yair Horn, was forced to hold an hourglass attached to a photo of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother, Einav. The hourglass is believed to be a cruel message to Zangauker's mother, who has been a vocal advocate for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Zangauker was not included in the initial 33 hostages scheduled for release during the first phase of the cease-fire.Dekel-Chen's family, including his wife Avital and their two older daughters, had taken refuge in a safe room during the initial Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Or on October 7, 2023. He learned of his daughter's birth upon his release to Israeli officials on Saturday. He was reunited with his wife at an Israeli hospital. The release of the three hostages, including Horn and Russian-Israeli citizen Sasha Troufanov, eased fears of the Middle East returning to full-scale war.Hamas has used the hourglass symbol in some of their propaganda videos, and the display during the hostage release ceremony adds another layer of psychological terror to their tactics. The release of these hostages serves as a fragile step towards a lasting peace in the region, but the shadow of the ongoing conflict remains heavy





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hamas Hostages Israel Gaza Strip Release Ceasefire American Citizen Psychological Terror Gold Coin Hourglass Matan Zangauker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »

Hamas Releases Three More Hostages, Including American-Israeli Citizen Keith SiegelThree hostages, including American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, were released by Hamas on Saturday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Siegel's release brings relief to his family after 484 days in captivity. The release marks a step towards the gradual return of all hostages.

Read more »

Hamas frees three hostages – including Israeli-American – as fragile ceasefire holdsPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Hamas Delays Israeli Hostage Release, Citing Israeli ViolationsHamas postpones the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement and obstructing the return of displaced Palestinians. Tensions escalate as Israel prepares for possible scenarios in Gaza.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: American hostage released by HamasAgam Berger, a young Israeli soldier kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, was filmed crying and hugging her siblings after she was released by Hamas. 80-year-old Gadi Moses also spent more than 15 months held captive in Gaza, and enjoyed a tearful reunion with his children when he was freed.

Read more »

American-Israeli Hostage to Be Released by Hamas in Fourth Hostage SwapKeith Siegel, an American-Israeli hostage captured during the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, will be released on Saturday as part of a fourth hostage exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas. Siegel's release comes alongside two other Israeli hostages, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon. The news brings renewed focus to the fate of Bibas' family, with Hamas claiming his wife and two sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike. Israel has not confirmed the deaths but expresses grave concern for their well-being.

Read more »