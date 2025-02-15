In a ceremony surrounded by masked Palestinian militants and the rubble of the recent Gaza war, Hamas released three Israeli hostages holding U.S., Russian, and Argentinian citizenships. This marked the sixth group of hostages freed as part of a fragile ceasefire agreement. Israel agreed to release 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in exchange for the hostages.

The agreement stipulates that in exchange for the released hostages, Palestinian authorities expect Israel to release 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. \The three male civilian hostages released are Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 36-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, Alexander Trupanov, a 29-year-old dual Russian-Israeli citizen, and Yair Horn, a 46-year-old dual Argentinian-Israeli. The hostages were escorted onto a stage where a large poster displayed a slogan referencing President Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's entire population to neighboring countries. It read: 'No migration except to Jerusalem.' The three hostages were subsequently handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza. \Among the 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees expected to be freed by Israel on Saturday are 36 individuals who served life sentences in Israeli prisons, convicted for deadly attacks against Israelis. Additionally, 333 of them are Gazans who were arrested by Israeli forces during the recent war and will be returned to Gaza. This represents the largest group of Palestinians to be returned to Gaza by Israel following more than 15 months of conflict. \Earlier this week, there were concerns about whether the Saturday release would proceed, as a dispute between Hamas and Israel threatened to derail the ceasefire agreement. Hamas claimed Israel had violated the ceasefire by failing to provide adequate temporary housing for displaced Palestinians and by opening fire in parts of Gaza. Israel refuted these allegations, stating that Hamas was violating the agreement by threatening to delay the hostage release and suggesting that the sides could return to war. Adding further pressure, President Trump declared that all Israeli hostages in Gaza should be released by noon on Saturday or else the ceasefire should end and 'all hell is going to break out.' Trump's intervention has also angered Hamas with a plan for the future of Gaza, further complicating the situation. \Mediators from Egypt and Qatar worked diligently in recent days to resolve the Israel-Hamas dispute and prevent the resumption of a deadly war that devastated Gaza for over 15 months. Hamas stated that the talks were 'positive' and that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement. \ Despite the recent release, there remains concern about the fate of the 73 hostages still held captive in Gaza. Israel believes that as many as half of them are deceased. Further information has emerged regarding the conditions endured by the hostages. Last week, three male Israeli hostages released appeared frail and gaunt, suggesting they were in worse condition than previous hostages released by Hamas. Keith Siegel, a dual American-Israeli released this month, publicly stated in his first comments that he was abused by his Gaza captors, held without water or sunlight during the intensification of the Gaza war. 'I was held for 484 days in unimaginable conditions, and every single day felt like it could be my last,' he said in a video statement. He expressed gratitude to President Trump for his release, stating, 'President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive. Your leadership and strength will ensure the agreement is honored by all sides.'





