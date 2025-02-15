Hamas Releases Three Israeli Hostages in Gaza Amidst Heightened Tensions

Hamas releases three hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile ceasefire. The release was threatened by a dispute between Hamas and Israel, but mediated talks ensured the agreement's continuation.

In a ceremony overshadowed by the remnants of the Gaza war, Hamas released three Israel i hostages holding U.S., Russian, and Argentinian citizenships on Saturday. This marked the sixth exchange of hostages as part of a fragile ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian militant group and Israel . The three male hostages, Sagui Dekel-Chen (36), a dual U.S.

-Israeli citizen, Alexander Trupanov (29), a dual Russian-Israeli citizen, and Yair Horn (46), a dual Argentinian-Israeli, were brought onto a stage adorned with a large poster bearing a slogan that alluded to President Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's entire population to neighboring countries: 'No migration except to Jerusalem.' The hostages were subsequently handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.This release came amidst a week of uncertainty surrounding the hostage exchange, following a dispute between Hamas and Israel that threatened to unravel the ceasefire. Hamas had initially claimed Israel had violated the ceasefire by failing to provide adequate temporary housing for displaced Palestinians and engaging in gunfire in parts of Gaza. Israel vehemently denied these allegations, stating that Hamas was jeopardizing the agreement by threatening to delay the release. Adding further pressure, President Trump issued a stern ultimatum, demanding the release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza by noon on Saturday or else the ceasefire would be terminated and 'all hell is going to break out.'Mediators from Egypt and Qatar played a crucial role in resolving the dispute, facilitating positive talks and ensuring the commitment of both sides to the ceasefire agreement. The release of the three hostages came alongside the expectation that Israel would also release 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 36 who had served life sentences for deadly attacks against Israelis. The agreement also stipulated that Israel would allow the entry of mobile homes for Palestinians whose homes were destroyed during the war, heavy machinery for clearing rubble, and additional aid. However, concerns persist regarding the fate of the remaining 73 hostages in Gaza, with Israel estimating that half of them may have perished. The recent release of three male Israeli hostages revealed their frail and gaunt appearance, suggesting they endured dire conditions. Keith Siegel, a dual American-Israeli who was released earlier this month, publicly shared his harrowing experience, describing abuse at the hands of his captors and prolonged periods without water or sunlight during the intensified Gaza war.





