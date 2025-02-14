Three hostages held by Hamas, including an American father, a Russian-Israeli, and an Argentinian-Israeli, are being released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The deal, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, is a significant step towards reducing tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Three hostages held by Hamas are being released as part of a prisoner swap agreement. The hostages, 36-year-old American father of three, who has family in Connecticut, Russian- Israel i Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, 29, and Argentinian- Israel i Iair Horn, 46, will be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The deal, backed by the US, was ultimately secured following intense mediation efforts by Egyptian and Qatari officials.

The American hostage, Dekel-Chen, was among the first to notice the approaching Hamas incursion at Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7th. He alerted his neighbors and secured his wife and children in their home's safe room before returning outside to assist the kibbutz security team. His last communication was around 9:30 a.m. Dekel-Chen and fellow American Keith Siegel, 65, were both included in a list of 33 hostages Hamas agreed to release in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees under a 42-day truce agreement. During that cease-fire, Israeli forces agreed to withdraw from certain positions in the devastated Gaza Strip and allow Palestinians to return to their homes. While in captivity, Dekel-Chen had shared accounts of his plight, including complaints about a lack of food, water, and medicine, and suffering from a skin condition.Troufanov, along with his mother, grandmother, and girlfriend, were taken hostage during the October 7th massacre at their home in Kibbutz Nir Orz. His mother and grandmother were released in November 2023, following appeals by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his girlfriend was freed in the first prisoner exchange later that month. Horn was abducted with his brother, Eitan Horn, 46, who he was visiting at his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, on October 7th. The release of these hostages marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The prisoner swap is a complex and delicate negotiation process, aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a pathway towards peace





