Hamas Releases Israeli Hostages in Sixth Prisoner Swap

Hamas released three Israeli hostages in the sixth prisoner exchange under a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The deal saw 369 Palestinian detainees freed from Israeli custody. While the ICRC facilitated the exchange, it expressed concerns about the manner in which it was conducted. The release comes amidst tensions and fears for the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas today freed hostages Sasha Alexander Troufanov, Iair Horn and Israel i American Sagui Dekel-Chen, who were seized in kibbutz Nir Oz, a community that was especially hard hit during the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack that triggered the war. Israel released 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the sixth exchange under a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel . More than 300 were sent to the Gaza Strip.

As of today, 19 Israeli and five Thai hostages have been released from Gaza, and more than 1,000 Palestinians set free from Israeli detention. Earlier this week, the truce appeared close to breaking down after Hamas said it was suspending today’s hostage release and accused Israel of violating the terms of the deal. Hamas agreed to restart the releases after threats from President Donald Trump and Israeli officials, and cajoling from Arab leaders and intermediaries. The International Committee of the Red Cross said today that it has completed the sixth phase of the hostage and prisoner exchange. Three hostages were transferred out of the Gaza Strip to Israel, and a total of 369 Palestinian detainees were released from Israeli custody today, it said. However, the ICRC said it remained concerned over the way that hostage and detainee releases were being carried out, and said more must be done by all sides to ensure transfers carried out in a dignified and private manner. The three returning hostages have arrived at hospitals in Israel where they will receive medical treatment and be reunited with their families. Sasha Alexander Troufanov and Sagui Dekel-Chen arrived earlier at Sheba hospital by helicopter, shortly before Iair Horn landed at Ichilov hospital. Images and video released by the IDF showed Iair Horn — wearing a Hapoel Be'er Sheva soccer shirt and scarf — sharing tearful embraces with members of his family, also dressed in soccer regalia. Some of the Palestinian prisoners released today appear to have been set free wearing t-shirts bearing the Star of David, a symbol of Jewish identity, alongside the slogan “We do not forget, nor do we forgive.” A video released by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Office taken in the Gaza Strip after the prisoners were released showed people throwing the t-shirts to the floor and setting them on fire. Reporting from Hostages Square, Tel Aviv The daughter of one of the hostages still trapped in Gaza said it is “incredible” to see each of freed hostages return to Israel, but feared for her elderly father's life. Sharone Lifschitz’s father, Oded, a human rights and peace activist, was taken from kibbutz Niz Or with his wife, Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, who was freed in October 2023, after 17 days in Hamas captivity. His name is on the list of the hostages set to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire, but each release goes by Sharone knows that... “My father is 84 and frail, and the fact that he’s not being returned to us increases the chances that he’s no longer with us,” she told NBC News. “We know his chances are slim.” Despite her worries, Lifschitz urged for hope and peace, and emphasized the need for dialogue and understanding between Israelis and Palestinians. “We have two very traumatized societies,” she said, expressing concerns that leadership on both sides would be unable to help move toward peace. Her hope is that Israelis and Palestinians can create a sustainable present for the next generation. ‘You need the cessation of wars so that you can build a generation that can carry us to the next,’ she added. Surrounded by masked fighters each holding a rifle, the three Israeli hostages freed today spoke on stage in the Gaza Strip before being transferred into the custody of the Red Cross, as had happened during last week’s release. During a brief choreographed appearance surrounded by armed and masked fighters, the trio expressed relief, hope and happiness while urging continued efforts to bring all captives home. Sagui Dekel-Chen called on leaders to honor the ceasefire agreement for the benefit of millions of Israelis. Iair Horn said he was leaving his brother behind in captivity, and said time was running out for the remaining hostages. Israel president Isaac Herzog again condemned the “disgusting and cynical ceremony” by which Hamas released the hostages. The messages were delivered under the watchful eye of armed men, but appeared measured and the men in apparent good health. Today stood in stark contrast to last week’s on-stage hostage appearances, which sparked anger and condemnation as observers questioned the genuineness of the statements critical of the Israeli government. And unlike last week’s returning hostages who were malnourished and emaciated upon their release, the three hostages set free today also appeared relatively healthy although pale





