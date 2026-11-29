Hamas condemns Mansour Abbas for labeling it a terrorist group, citing genocide in Gaza. This conflict arises as Abbas seeks political influence before the Israeli government formation deadline.

Hamas has firmly rejected accusations by Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, describing the resistance group as a terrorist organization. Abbas made these explicit claims on Israel i television, prompting an immediate and harsh response from the Palestinian faction. Hamas stated that the true terrorists are those who commit genocide, displacement, siege, and starvation against civilians.

Hamas Condemns Abbas Terrorist Labeling

In an official statement, the group said it rejects and condemns Abbas's comments, which categorized Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions as terrorist movements. The group argued that these remarks align with the occupation's attempts to criminalize the people's struggle and legitimate resistance. Hamas emphasized that Palestinians remain under a colonial occupation that practices all forms of killing, repression, and grave violations. The statement noted that these actions continue without accountability against civilians, land, and holy sites.

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Political Context And Government Formation Deadline

Abbas's position comes about a week before the deadline for Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a government. This timing is critical amid sharp political wrangling over a possible coalition backed by Arab parties. Such a coalition would potentially end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule. The United Arab List holds eight seats in the Knesset, making it an influential force in negotiations. Neither of the main camps has the required parliamentary majority, giving Abbas significant leverage. The move matches one of the main conditions that Eisenkot has set for parties wishing to join the next government. It was the first time Abbas had said publicly and explicitly that Hamas is a terrorist organization.

War Casualties And Humanitarian Impact In Gaza

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, backed by the United States, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured more than 176,000 since October 2023. Most of the victims are children and women. The conflict has also destroyed 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure. Hamas described itself as a national liberation movement facing an occupation. It labeled Israel a terrorist entity that committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The group also cited continuing crimes in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, and present-day Israel. Hamas stressed that the Palestinian right to resist occupation and win freedom and self-determination is a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws and conventions.

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West Bank Escalation And Settler Violence

Alongside the war on Gaza, the Israeli army has escalated its operations in the occupied West Bank. This includes East Jerusalem, where terrorism by illegal settlers has risen. The attacks have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians and injured about 13,750 others. More than 26,000 have been arrested according to Palestinian figures. Hamas highlighted that Israel pursues policies of Judaising Jerusalem. It also attacks Islamic and Christian holy sites while protecting gangs that attack Palestinian people. The group claimed Israel tramples on all international agreements and laws.

International Law And Resistance Definitions

The statement defined the real terrorist as the one who commits genocide, kills, displaces, besieges, and starves. Hamas argued that these actions constitute the primary violation of international norms. The group pointed to the protection of gangs that attack its people as evidence of state-sponsored violence. It emphasized that the struggle for self-determination is protected by global legal frameworks. This perspective directly contradicts Abbas's classification of the resistance as terror. The exchange highlights the deep political and ideological divides in the region as new leadership structures are negotiated.