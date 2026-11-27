Hamas calls Israeli claims about Al-Ahli Hospital ridiculous and rejects any deal while the siege continues, citing ongoing violence since the 2025 ceasefire.

Hamas has firmly dismissed recent allegations made by Israeli officials regarding the use of medical facilities for military purposes, labeling the claims as baseless tactics designed to justify continued strikes on civilian infrastructure. The resistance group issued a stern statement on Friday, emphasizing that no diplomatic agreement holds value while Israel maintains its ongoing bombardment and siege of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Denies Hospital Claims

Responding directly to Israeli assertions that its forces utilized one of the buildings at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City as an interrogation center, Hamas termed the accusation "ridiculous." The group argued that these assertions are not factual but are instead part of a broader campaign of incitement aimed at delegitimizing hospitals and other public spaces in the enclave.

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In its official statement, Hamas noted that hospitals in Gaza serve as public places accessible to all civil and United Nations institutions operating within the area. The group stressed that Israel has never provided any substantive evidence to support its allegations, suggesting that such claims are fabricated to mask the true intentions behind the military operations currently taking place.

Accusations of Genocide and Law Violations

Hamas connected the denial of the hospital claims to a wider pattern of behavior, describing the escalation of killings, siege, and starvation as evidence of Israel's determination to continue what it characterized as genocide. The group accused Israel of actively violating international law through its actions, particularly the targeting of civilian facilities and the imposition of severe restrictions on aid and movement.

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The statement asserted that the combination of physical attacks and fabricated justifications demonstrates a clear intent by the Israeli government to persist in its military campaign despite international calls for restraint. Hamas maintained that the machinery of killing and siege continues to operate unchecked, rendering any theoretical peace agreements meaningless under the current conditions.

Call for International Action

The resistance group issued an urgent call to the international community, the United Nations, and all concerned parties to take immediate action to halt the plans of the caretaker government in Israel. Hamas specifically referenced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging global powers to intervene and stop the ongoing violence that has plagued the region since the beginning of the conflict.

Furthermore, Hamas demanded that the international community ensure adequate relief reaches the Palestinian people. The group emphasized the critical need to supply Gaza's hospitals with necessary resources, allowing medical staff to continue their humanitarian and medical missions without the threat of bombardment or blockade.

Impact of the 2025 Ceasefire Violations

Despite the fact that Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October 2025 under a plan backed by the United States, the implementation of its remaining provisions has largely stalled. The situation on the ground remains volatile, with Israel continuing to mount daily attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, undermining the stability that the agreement was supposed to secure.

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Data from Gaza's health ministry indicates that Tel Aviv's violations of the ceasefire agreement have resulted in significant casualties since the deal took effect. According to these figures, at least 1,705 Palestinians have been killed and 6,163 others have been injured, highlighting the persistent danger faced by civilians in the region.

Widespread Destruction and Casualties

The broader context of the conflict reveals a devastating toll on the Palestinian population and infrastructure since October 2023. Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza have killed approximately 75,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 176,000 others, with the majority of the casualties being women and children.

In addition to the human cost, the physical destruction of the Palestinian enclave is nearly total. Reports indicate that around 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed, leaving the population without essential services, shelter, or medical facilities. The recent bombardment of Al-Shifa Hospital serves as a stark example of this widespread devastation, reducing one of the region's key medical centers to ruins.