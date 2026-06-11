Hamas Militants and Police Units Executed Palestinians in Gaza, UN Report Finds

A United Nations report found that Hamas militants and police units beat, maimed, and publicly executed dozens of Palestinians during the war with Israel. The report documented cases of alleged collaborators being shot dead, victims being kneecapped, and others having their bones broken with metal pipes and concrete bricks in attacks intended to instill fear across the territory.

Hamas militants and police units in Gaza beat, maimed, and publicly executed dozens of Palestinians during the war with Israel , according to a United Nations report.

The report documented cases of alleged collaborators being shot dead, victims being kneecapped, and others having their bones broken with metal pipes and concrete bricks in attacks intended to instill fear across the territory. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had documented hundreds of cases of extrajudicial punishment, many of which were publicized by the perpetrators during and after the attacks.

The commission found that Hamas-affiliated militants and police forces were involved in nearly a quarter of the 249 documented cases, including 108 deaths, from August 2024 to January 2026. Representatives for Hamas did not respond to questions about the report's allegations. A horrifying video on social media appears to show several men being executed by Hamas. The video shows a crowd cheering as the men are slaughtered, with chants of 'Allah Akbar.

' Hamas has run Gaza for nearly two decades since seizing control of the territory from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. Since an October ceasefire halted more than two years of full-scale war with Israel, Hamas has steadily reconsolidated its control over the areas of Gaza it still governs. The report criticized a growing wave of violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, saying it functions as a means of implementing Israeli state policy.

The UN report also accused Israel of committing genocide, using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, and of ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, allegations that Israel denies





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Hamas Militants Police Units Gaza Israel War Crimes Extrajudicial Punishment Collaborators Kneecapping Bone-Breaking Beatings Public Executions Hamas-Affiliated Militants Police Forces Collaboration With Israel Looting Humanitarian Aid Theft Drug-Related Offences Affiliations With Internal Rivals Representatives For Hamas Video On Social Media Cheering Chants Of 'Allah Akbar' Public Square Public Executions Collaborators Betrayed Their Homeland Extreme Violence Israel Palestinian Authority West Bank Israel Settlers Occupied West Bank Israeli State Policy Annexation Of Palestinian Territory Displacement Of Palestinians From Their Land UN Rights Office Anti-Israel Bias Genocide Starvation As A Weapon Of War Ethnic Cleansing

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