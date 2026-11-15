Gaza Floods Affect 200000 as Hamas Demands UN Emergency Session and Winter Aid

Khalil al-Hayya calls for emergency winter supplies as heavy rains flood Gaza displacement camps, affecting over 200,000 Palestinians and damaging thousands of shelters.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya has issued an urgent appeal for an international humanitarian relief campaign to address severe flooding that has inundated displacement camps across the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian resistance group demands immediate shelter and heating supplies for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians exposed to worsening conditions due to torrential winter rains.

Al-Hayya sent formal letters to various Arab and Muslim governments urging states to secure the immediate entry of winterized tents, heating equipment, fuel, and machinery. These resources are required to repair damaged sewage and rainwater drainage networks that have been critically compromised by the heavy downpours.

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The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed on Friday that floodwaters have directly affected more than 200,000 Palestinians in the enclave. These floods have severely damaged makeshift shelters that currently house upwards of 40,000 families, creating a dire need for plastic sheeting, blankets, and protective materials.

The World Health Organisation has issued a stark warning that approximately 950,000 displaced individuals are currently residing in terrain prone to flooding. More than 400,000 of them occupy high-risk zones that are vulnerable to catastrophic waterlogging and immediate health hazards related to stagnant water.

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Al-Hayya attributed the escalating humanitarian emergency to persistent Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid and reconstruction materials. He stressed that the deteriorating conditions can no longer be characterized as a temporary relief crisis or an inevitable consequence of ongoing conflict, but rather as a systemic failure.

The Hamas leader demanded coordinated international pressure on Israel to fully implement the existing ceasefire agreement. This includes the complete military withdrawal from Gaza and strict adherence to the humanitarian protocols previously signed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Furthermore, Al-Hayya demanded unrestricted access for United Nations agencies and humanitarian missions into the territory. He also called for entry clearance for the Palestinian national committee appointed to administer the area effectively and oversee reconstruction efforts.

His appeal specifically included requests for the UN Security Council to convene an emergency public session to address the deepening crisis. Al-Hayya noted that he had contacted mediators over the past 48 hours to demand urgent and sustained international intervention to prevent further deterioration.

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The severe downpours have exacerbated the vulnerability of the displaced population who lack adequate protection against the bitter winter cold. The shortage of essential supplies such as heating fuel and waterproof materials has left thousands of families in precarious situations.

Increased risk of cold-related illnesses and the spread of disease in overcrowded camps has become a major concern for health officials. The destruction of municipal utilities has led to sanitation issues that pose long-term public health threats to the community.

The appeal highlights the critical need for a coordinated response from the international community to ensure the safety and dignity of the affected population. Pressure continues to mount on global institutions to facilitate the rapid delivery of aid as the rainy season persists.