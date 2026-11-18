Hamas accused Israel of flouting the October 2025 ceasefire with a ground assault west of the yellow line, threatening displacement and blaming global powers for the humanitarian fallout.

Hamas issued a formal condemnation on Wednesday regarding a new Israel i military offensive in central Gaza, describing the action as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement. The Palestinian resistance group urged international mediators to intervene immediately to halt the escalation, which involves military vehicles advancing west of the designated yellow line. This development marks the first publicly announced ground offensive by Israel i forces since the truce took effect on October 10, 2025.

Violations Of Ceasefire Agreement

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hamas characterized the Israeli military movements as a serious development that blatantly contravenes the terms of the truce. The group reported that Israeli forces had announced the offensive and deployed military vehicles into areas west of the yellow line, which serves as a demarcation under the October 2025 agreement. This boundary separates zones where Israeli forces maintain military occupation from territories where Palestinians are permitted to move freely. Residents northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp were forced to flee their homes under the immediate threat of bombardment.

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The group stated that the forced evacuation orders and the displacement of thousands of residents constitute a new crime against civilians and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. Hamas accused Israeli forces of systematically confining residents to a narrow strip of land, thereby restricting their freedom of movement and access to essential resources. The organization emphasized that these actions undermine the stability established by the recent ceasefire deal.

Attribution Of Blame And Responsibility

Hamas explicitly blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States administration for the consequences of this military operation. The group held both the Israeli government and the US administration fully responsible for the resulting crimes and violations against civilians. According to Hamas, the Netanyahu government is escalating attacks on civilians to divert public attention from its domestic political crises. The resistance group warned that these intensified operations will worsen the humanitarian catastrophe currently endured by more than two million Palestinians.

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The ongoing blockade, widespread starvation, and the near-total collapse of basic services have created an dire environment for the population. Hamas argued that the current military strategy ignores the root causes of the conflict while exacerbating the suffering of the civilian population. The group maintains that external powers share direct accountability for the escalating violence and its impact on human rights.

Criticism Of The Board Of Peace

Beyond the military actions, Hamas also condemned a recent statement by the Board of Peace. The group criticized the board for equating the occupation's ongoing aggression with the suffering of the Palestinian victim. Earlier, the board had issued a report accusing both Israel and Hamas of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities. Hamas responded by accusing the board of ignoring the realities of the occupation, the blockade, and the continuing attacks on Palestinians.

The Israeli ground assault is concentrated in three blocks extending west of the so-called yellow line in central Gaza. Israel continues to occupy approximately seventy percent of the Gaza Strip, while most Palestinians remain concentrated in areas outside Israeli-held territory. This offensive represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict that has persisted since October 2023.

Humanitarian And Infrastructure Impact

Since the onset of the war in October 2023, more than seventy-four thousand Palestinians have been killed and over one hundred seventy-six thousand wounded. The majority of the casualties are women and children, reflecting the severe impact on civilian populations. The conflict has also resulted in the damage or destruction of around ninety percent of Gaza's infrastructure, leading to a near-total collapse of essential services.

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The United Nations has estimated the reconstruction costs for Gaza at approximately seventy-one point four billion dollars. The combination of military operations, the blockade, and infrastructure destruction has created a prolonged humanitarian crisis. The current offensive further complicates efforts to rebuild the region and restore basic living conditions for the displaced population.