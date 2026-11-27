Hamas claims Israel targeted the home of Khalil al-Hayya's son, Ezzedine, in Gaza. This follows threats by Israel's Katz to displace Palestinians amid ceasefire violations.

Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to assassinate Ezzedine Al-Hayya, the son of Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya, by striking a residential apartment in Gaza. The Palestinian resistance group stated on Friday that the overnight operation also targeted the families of Ezzedine and his late uncle Azzam, whose death occurred in May 2026. Israel has not yet confirmed the specifics of the strike or Ezzedine Al-Hayya's current status.

The Core Details of the Alleged Strike

Hamas reported that the attack was a direct response to threats issued by Israel caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz. The group emphasized that the residential targeting was part of a broader pattern of violations against the Gaza ceasefire agreement. They accused Israel of continuing killings and home destructions that undermine stabilization efforts.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

On Thursday, Israel Katz posted on X, threatening a fresh onslaught on Gaza that would involve displacing one million Palestinians. Hamas interpreted the strike as an escalation of these threats and called on the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable. The group held Israel responsible for the consequences of the attack and the continued deadly violence in the territory.

Family History and Leadership Dynamics

Khalil Al-Hayya has been a central figure in Hamas since its founding in 1987. He has played a key role in brokering truces, including ending the 2014 conflict. He recently joined a five-man leadership council after the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Al-Hayya has lost four sons to Israeli actions, with Ezzedine being the only surviving son, though he was previously wounded in April 2025.

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Impact on Ceasefire and Regional Stability

The conflict has resulted in approximately 75,000 Palestinian deaths and over 176,000 injuries since October 2023. Hamas argues that attacks on residential neighborhoods violate the ceasefire and hinder diplomatic progress. The group highlighted the killing of Al-Hayya's nephews and the Doha negotiation team attack as evidence of Israel's failure to adhere to agreements.

What Comes Next for the Region

As tensions remain high, the international community faces pressure to mediate a resolution. The allegations of targeted assassinations complicate ongoing ceasefire discussions. Hamas continues to demand accountability for the violations, while Israel maintains its security objectives in Gaza. The situation remains volatile with no immediate resolution in sight.