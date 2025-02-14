Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages Amidst Ceasefire Tensions

Hamas confirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and will proceed with the planned release of hostages on Saturday. However, tensions remain high as Israel demands the immediate release of all captured hostages and threatens to resume hostilities if the agreement is violated.

A man sits amidst the rubble of a destroyed building in al-Mughraqa, a central region of the Gaza Strip, on February 13, 2025. Hamas , in a statement released on Thursday, asserted its commitment to the ongoing ceasefire agreement, declaring its intention to proceed with the planned release of a new group of hostages as scheduled. The group stated that Egyptian and Qatari mediators had confirmed their dedication to overcoming obstacles and bridging any gaps that might hinder the process.

The next hostage exchange is slated for Saturday, adhering to the previously agreed-upon timetable outlined in the current ceasefire deal. Hamas emphasized its discussions with Egyptian and Qatari officials in Cairo, who have pledged to actively address any issues that could impede the agreement's implementation. 'Accordingly, Hamas confirms its continued stance to uphold the agreement in line with its signed terms, including the prisoner exchange according to the stipulated schedule,' Hamas stated.Earlier this week, Hamas had announced a potential postponement of the exchange, citing Israel's alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement. They claimed Israel was obstructing the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, engaging in gunfire against them, and hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. The postponement, according to Hamas, served as a 'warning message' to Israel, which they accused of repeatedly breaching the agreement's terms. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a resolute statement warning of the imminent termination of the ceasefire if Hamas failed to release the Israeli hostages by Saturday afternoon. He emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces would resume intense combat operations until Hamas was ultimately vanquished. Netanyahu also demanded the immediate release of all nine living Israeli hostages expected to be freed during the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement within the next few days, according to an Israeli official who spoke with ABC News.Amid ongoing mediation efforts aimed at implementing the ceasefire agreement, a Hamas spokesperson affirmed their commitment to 'implementing the agreement as it is' and clarified that they would not release all hostages on Saturday. President Donald Trump, weighing in on the situation, cautioned that 'all hell is going to break out' if Hamas did not release all remaining hostages from Gaza by Saturday, following the group's announcement on Monday to delay the latest planned release.





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS CEASEFIRE HOSTAGES ISRAEL PALESTINE GAZA STRIP MEDIATION BENJAMIN NETANYAHU DONALD TRUMP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

