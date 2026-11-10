Hamas Accuses Board of Peace of Distorting Gaza Flood Crisis and Blocking Aid

Hamas rejects blame for stalled peace roadmap, accusing the Board of Peace of ignoring Israel's role in obstructing aid and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hamas accused the international Board of Peace on Monday of presenting a distorted narrative regarding the severe flooding in Gaza, arguing that the body overlooked Israel's active role in obstructing the US-backed peace plan. The Palestinian resistance group rejected any responsibility for delays in implementing the roadmap, maintaining that it and other Palestinian factions had already accepted the terms proposed by President Donald Trump.

Rejection of Aid Delays and Political Leverage

The group cited an August 3 statement by mediators Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, which warned that Israeli violations were undermining the second phase of the agreement. Hamas asserted that turning lifesaving aid into political leverage violated fundamental humanitarian and legal obligations, noting that shelter supplies were waiting outside Gaza while families displaced by the war faced flooding and cold.

Also read Gaza Floods Damage 70,000 Tents as Aid Restrictions and Strikes Continue

Highlighting the human cost of the crisis, Hamas stated that children dying under the sand and in rainwater are not parties to the negotiations and must not be held hostage to Israel's objectives. The organization urged the Board to explain its failure to address the disaster and secure Israel's compliance with its first-phase commitments, demanding that crossings be opened to relief, shelter, and recovery supplies without political or security conditions.

Details of the Humanitarian Disaster

A storm that struck Gaza on Friday evening flooded more than 70,000 tents and brought down dozens of war-damaged walls, according to the Government Media Office. The tragedy deepened when a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al Balah late on Sunday, killing two women and three children, as reported by Gaza's civil defence.

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The flooding affected makeshift tents where displaced people were already living in precarious conditions, with heavy rainfall exacerbating the housing crisis. The collapse of infrastructure left thousands exposed to the elements, highlighting the urgent need for immediate humanitarian intervention and the restoration of basic services in the region.

Demands for Accountability and Implementation Timeline

Hamas called for a timetable and a mechanism to verify the implementation of the roadmap, including Israeli withdrawal and arrangements enabling the Palestinian committee tasked with administering Gaza to begin work. The group urged the Board to publish a report identifying which commitments had been fulfilled, which were overdue, and who was responsible for the delays in the peace process.

The resistance group reaffirmed its readiness to implement the agreed terms but rejected any new conditions that would change the sequence of obligations, delay Israel's withdrawal, or prolong civilian suffering. This stance comes amidst growing international criticism of Israel's inadequate response to the flooding, with the UN endorsing calls for improved aid access to the devastated territory.

Regional Mediators and International Response

The involvement of Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar as mediators underscores the regional complexity of the conflict, with these nations warning that Israeli violations were actively undermining the plan's second phase. The UN has also endorsed criticism of Israel's response, adding pressure on all parties to adhere to humanitarian standards and peace agreements.

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As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to both the conflict and natural disasters, the call for a clear, enforceable timeline for peace implementation remains critical. The ongoing delays in aid delivery and the structural damage caused by recent storms have intensified the urgency for a resolved and immediate implementation of the peace roadmap.