With family coming to visit, the Erdos household will be busy planning menus.

We’re looking forward to yet another fabulous Thanksgiving dinner at our son’s home. We’ll enjoy a succulent roast turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, sweet potatoes and creamed spinach.

I’ll be bringing a delicious homemade apple cake made from a superb recipe provided by Aunt Christine. And the following week, our relatives from back east will arrive to share the Christmas holidays with us. Our home will be filled with Italian loved ones from my wife’s side of the family, and the Hungarian gang from mine. Paprikas csirke .

Also read Lakers Edge Kings 106-104 in Thrilling Finish

I’ll be in charge of a Hungarian classic, paprikas csirke. It’s chicken sauteed in olive oil, with onions, garlic, paprika, bell peppers and chicken broth. The dish is served with sour cream and “galuska” . For dessert, we’ll have my mom’s “szilvas gomboc,” Hungarian plum dumplings.

Fresh prune plums are pitted and halved, filled with cinnamon and sugar and wrapped in a thin dough made with cooked potatoes, flour and eggs. They’re boiled and finally rolled in ground walnuts and topped with powdered sugar. We’ll take turns preparing subsequent dinners, as it will be my wife’s opportunity to create her Italian treasures. She’ll prepare her delicious Osso Buco, sauteed veal shanks, along with homemade potato dumplings called gnocchi.

Advertisement

For dessert, she’ll bake her famous Italian cheesecake. It’s a family recipe made with ricotta cheese. This time I’ll steal a recipe from my wife’s side of the family preparing lasagna made with homemade pasta, rolled thin, boiled, then layered with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, an abundant sprinkling of imported Romano cheese, then baked until bubbly. For dessert I’ll prepare New York-style cheesecake.

It’s similar to the one served at Brooklyn’s famous Junior’s restaurant and made with cream cheese, eggs, sugar, sour cream, vanilla and heavy cream, baked on a bed of buttered graham cracker crumbs, and topped with sweet cherries soaked in a sugary syrup. Homemade ravioli.

She’ll prepare her famous ravioli, fresh pasta thinly rolled and dotted with ricotta cheese, covered with another layer of pasta, then perfectly sliced into squares, boiled and finally topped with homemade tomato sauce and sprinkled with more parmigiano. She’ll also make her famous eggplant parmigiana. Peeled and thinly sliced eggplant salted and layered on paper towels to dry.

Then they’re dusted with flour and dipped in beaten eggs, finally coated with breadcrumbs and fried in olive oil. They’re covered with fresh tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, grated imported Romano, and baked. Often, I’ll prepare “Il rotolo di pasta. ” It’s famed chef and author Marcella Hazan’s wondrous creation.

Advertisement

Sheets of pasta are filled with spinach, ricotta cheese and parmigiano, rolled, sliced, layered and baked with tomato sauce. For dessert I’ll prepare my mother’s palacsinta. Hungarian crepes filled with apricot jam and ground walnuts. Erdos is a freelance humor columnist. Contact him at