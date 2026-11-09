Halsey To Write And Star In Psycho-Sexual Horror Thriller With Carrie-Anne Moss

Musician Halsey writes and stars in a new horror movie alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. The Matrix director is involved as executive producer in this Montreal-set thriller.

Musician Halsey has officially entered the film industry with a new project that sees her writing and starring in a psycho-sexual horror thriller. The upcoming movie features Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for her role as Trinity in The Matrix franchise. This collaboration marks a significant expansion for Halsey into screenwriting and acting. The production recently wrapped filming in Montreal, Canada.

Core Plot And Story Details

The narrative centers on Halsey's character, Proxy, a troubled DJ who finds herself stranded in Montreal. She encounters an alluring artist and his friends, who run an underground radio station. These broadcasts become distorted by a mysterious signal hidden beneath the city's subway system. Proxy must escape before the signal transforms her and her new friends into something raw, primal, and unrecognizable.

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Director And Key Cast Members

The Matrix director serves as an executive producer on this project, reuniting with Carrie-Anne Moss. Moss plays a character whose specific role has not been disclosed. The supporting cast includes Karl Glusman, Juliette Gariépy, Antoine Olivier Pilon, Landon Liboiron, and Nhi Do. Other cast members are Gabriel Carter, Audrey Roger, Estelle Fournier, Joephillip Lafortune, and Martin Debreuil. Halsey co-wrote the screenplay with Jogia.

Production Credits And Crew

The movie's score will be composed by Alex Ridha, better known as Boys Noize. Producers on the film include Kyle Mann, Isabelle Deluce, Olivier Picard, David Pierra, and Damiano Tucci. The executive producers list is extensive and includes Colin Kelty, Ronnie Rouge, Anthony Li, and Lawrence Mattis. Sarah Flores, Emily McCann Lesser, and Keshi are also listed. Aaron Dadoo, Clay Epstein, Christopher Renteria, and Nicolas Jacques-Bouchard round out the executive producing team.

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Career Context And Background

Halsey has been pursuing a career in the film industry in recent years. Her previous acting credits include the role of Trinity in The Matrix franchise. She also played Jedi Master Indara in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Acolyte. Her other roles include Jeri Hogarth in Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Iron Fist. Additional credits are Die Alone, Momento, Fido, and FUBAR. She starred in the Crave Original series Yaga.

Production Timeline And Status

The movie recently wrapped production in Montreal. This completion signals the end of the filming phase. The project is now moving into post-production. Halsey's involvement marks a new venture for the musician. The film combines elements of horror and psychological thriller genres.