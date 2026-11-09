Halsey Stars in Montreal Horror Film 'Can I Come In?' and Idris Elba to Direct 'In Laws' at AFM

At the American Film Market, Halsey and Hannah John-Kamen are unveiled in the psychological thriller 'Can I Come In?', set in Montreal, while Idris Elba prepares to star in and direct the action-comedy 'In Laws'. Additionally, Olympic champion Teddy Riner announces his entry into the French presidential race.

Olympic Gold Medalist & ‘Love Is Blind: France’ Presenter Teddy Riner Enters French Presidential Race Jeff Goldblum, John Turturro & Younès Mégri To Be Honored At Marrakech; Rian Johnson & James Gray Set For Conversations Brenton Thwaites & Hannah John-Kamen Unveiled In Psychological Thriller ‘ Can I Come In?

’ As The Launch Company Commences Sales – AFM The Montreal-set horror stars Halsey as troubled DJ Proxy, who meets an alluring artist and his group of friends who run an underground radio station. The station’s broadcast becomes warped by a mysterious signal hidden deep beneath the city’s subway system. Proxy must escape before the sound turns her, and her new friends, into something raw, primal, and unrecognizable.

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The picture, written by Halsey and directed by Jogia, recently wrapped production in Montreal. Producer and composer Boys Noize will score the film.

Idris Elba To Star In & Direct Action-Comedy 'In Laws'; A Higher Standard Launching For AFM It also stars Karl Glusman, Juliette Gariépy, with additional cast including Antoine Olivier Pilon, Landon Liboiron, Nhi Do, Gabriel Carter, Audrey Roger, Estelle Fournier, Joephillip Lafortune, and Martin Debreuil.is produced by Kyle Mann of Independent Edge, Isabelle Deluce of Soft Focus Films, and Olivier Picard and David Pierrat of Parce Que Films, with Damiano Tucci, in association with Doom and Gloom Inc, Anarchists United, Monarch Kaleidoscope, Aska Ventures, and Cray LA.

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Further executive producers include Colin Kelty, Ronnie Rouge, Anthony Li, Lawrence Mattis, Sarah Flores, Emily McCann Lesser, Keshi and Aaron Dadoo, Clay Epstein, Christopher Renteria, Nicolas Jacques-Bouchard, Antoine Chaume, Mathio Pellerin, Hugues Vaillancourt, Daniel Dubuc, Catherine Duguay-Blackburn and Pierre Philippe Côte. Carrie-Anne Moss is represented by The Burstein Company, Verve, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo. Halsey is represented by UTA and Anthony Li. Jogia is represented by CAA, Berwick & Kovacik and The Characters Talent Agency.

Glusman is repped by Paradigm, Ilene Feldman Management, and Ziffren Brittenham. Juliette Gariépy is repped by Agence La Suite, alongside Adéquat and Curate. Antoine Olivier Pilon is repped by Angence M, Landon Liboiron is repped by Red Management and Artists First, Nhi Do is repped by Trisko Talent Management and Brave Artists Management, Gabriel Carter is repped by Trisko Talent Management, Audrey Roger is repped by Agence La Suite, and Martin Debreuil is repped by Agence RBL.

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