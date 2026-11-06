Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus Brings Three Classic Novels to One Volume

Simon & Schuster will release Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus on November 10, combining the classic novels The Fall of Reach, The Flood, and First Strike into a single definitive volume. The collection features new forewords and bonus material, serving as an essential entry point for new readers and a cherished addition for longtime fans of the Master Chief saga.

Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus will bring three classic Halo novels together under one book, set for release on November 10. Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus launches November 10, collecting three classic Halo novels in one definitive volume.

The Halo omnibus includes The Fall of Reach, The Flood, and First Strike, spanning Master Chief’s early saga. Eric Nylund and William C. Dietz’s bestselling Halo books return together in a canon collection for fans and newcomers. Simon & Schuster’s Halo release adds a new foreword and bonus material, positioning it as the ultimate Master Chief edition. , all in one novel for you to own and enjoy.

Also read untitled (halo) cherish each other

We're kind of surprised this isn't done more often in the Halo universe; even if the novels aren't interconnected, it would be nice to get more sets like this, with a number of titles under a single book. Hopefully this is the start of a new line of classic stories.

We have more details below as the book will be released on November 10 both online and at select retailers.has been the gold standard for exemplary storytelling—an epic ongoing tale set in the 26th century, one of combat evolved, supreme sacrifice, and humanity's will to survive against overwhelming odds. At its center stands the ultimate symbol of heroism and endurance when all hope is lost: the super-soldier Spartan John-117—the Master Chief.

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—that define and expand upon this legendary character and humanity's decades-spanning war against the alien theocratic empire known as the Covenant and an even far more terrifying enemy unleashed, with all life in the galaxy threatened. This special collection also features a new foreword and additional material, making it the ultimate edition for longtime fans and the perfect entry point for an entire new generation. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.007 First Light just got a free Starter Pack across multiple platforms, allowing players to try the first mission of the game at no charge. The Hershey Company has rolled out several new and returning holiday items, hitting shelves this month for the 2026 season.

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Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus will bring three classic Halo novels together under one book, set for release on November 10. The Hershey Company has rolled out several new and returning holiday items, hitting shelves this month for the 2026 season. Remember, Remember!

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