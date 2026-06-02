Halo Fans Get New Content, But Still Waiting for Next Mainline Multiplayer Game

Halo fans have been waiting for an announcement regarding the next mainline multiplayer game after Halo Infinite. While a new release in 2026 with the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved is not exactly going to scratch the multiplayer itch, there's an official brand-new release called Halo: First Rain that picks up directly after the events of Halo Infinite.

Halo fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement regarding the next mainline multiplayer game after Halo Infinite. After Halo Studios announced last year that 2025 was the official end for HCS competition support for Infinite and HCS ceremoniously retired Halo Infinite from official competition, it's been a waiting game for competitive and casual players alike.

While Halo fans are getting a new release in 2026 with the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, the current-gen remake is not exactly going to scratch the multiplayer itch that gamers are really hoping for. That said, as Halo Studios gears up for Campaign Evolved's launch, rumors suggest that Halo 7 could be another internal project referred to as Halo Next that continues the story after Halo Infinite, including the unresolved plot lines involving Atriox, the Endless, and Zeta Halo.

That said, there's an official brand-new release called Halo: First Rain that picks up directly after the events of Halo Infinite, and fans of the franchise can check it out now. Halo: First Rain is a brand-new adventure included as part of the recently released Halo: Waypoint Chronicles Volume 1 anthology that launched on May 26, 2026.

Written by Jeff Easterling and Alex Wakeford, First Rain is one of several exclusive short stories only available in the print version of the Waypoint Chronicles Volume 1 that delves into the events immediately following Halo Infinite and Halo Precipice. Set in April 2560, the story picks up with Governor Sloan attempting to find more Executors to take under his control and repair a heavily damaged Forerunner vessel called Long Reverence.

With just one Executor and an AI called Proxy under his control, they embark on a mission to Aleria find help from the planet's courier guilds. Halo: Waypoint Chronicles is a massive collection of Halo stories that's currently available at most major retailers for just around $20 USD, spanning over 600 pages and featuring unique stories such as Halo: First Rain that are only available in the print version of the anthology.

It collects the online Halo Waypoint Chronicle stories that were published between 2022 and 2025, along with 10 brand-new exclusive stories and additional lore entries tied to Halo Infinite. If you're looking for some high-quality new content that explores various aspects of the Halo universe, this compilation is a must-read for any longtime fans of the franchise





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