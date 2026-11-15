Halo: Campaign Evolved to Add Firefight Mode in Winter Update

Halo: Campaign Evolved receives a free Winter Update introducing the iconic Firefight mode. Xbox fans can also claim exclusive 25th anniversary commemorative items across multiple franchises.

Xbox is bringing back one of the most requested modes from the Halo franchise with a major update to Halo: Campaign Evolved. The developer, Halo Studios, confirmed that the free Winter Update will introduce Firefight, a cooperative player versus environment mode that allows squads of up to four Spartans to battle endless waves of Covenant enemies. This announcement arrives during the ongoing Xbox FanFest celebrations, which mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the original Xbox console.

Firefight Mode Returns to Halo: Campaign Evolved

The cooperative mode was originally featured in Halo 3: ODST, where it provided a new way for fans to experience the universe outside standard multiplayer. It subsequently appeared in Halo: Reach and Halo 5: Guardians, becoming a staple for the community. While specific details about the implementation in the remake remain limited, Xbox confirmed that the update will include new maps and weapons for players to utilize against the Covenant forces.

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Halo: Campaign Evolved launched with generally positive reviews due to its faithful adaptation of the legendary story. Although the remake did not include the original game's competitive multiplayer, it did feature online and split-screen co-op for its campaign. The addition of Firefight fills a long-standing gap for fans who wanted a dedicated wave-based survival experience in the updated title.

Exclusive 25th Anniversary Commemorative Items

Beyond the game update, Xbox is releasing free commemorative items across several of its biggest franchises to celebrate twenty-five years of the company. Players in Forza Horizon 6 can claim an Xbox-themed GR GT livery. Owners of Gears of War: E-Day will receive an anniversary weapon skin set, while Minecraft players can obtain an original Xbox green character item. These digital rewards are available to mark the historic milestone.

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Players of Halo: Campaign Evolved have their own exclusive reward waiting for them. The Damascus Prototype Armor Style for Master Chief is available for free through Halo Waypoint. This armor set serves as a direct nod to the legacy of the series and provides a unique visual customization option for the iconic protagonist.

Fan Fest Events and Update Release Timeline

Fans attending Xbox FanFest in Seattle were the first to test the new Firefight mode. Those traveling to Halo Fest on December 12-13 will also have the opportunity to play it throughout the weekend. The wider public will have to wait for more information regarding the official release date of the winter update and further details about its content.

The return of Firefight offers Halo: Campaign Evolved players another compelling reason to jump back into the fight. With the winter update on the horizon and anniversary items already claimable, the Halo community has significant new content to explore. Developers continue to support the title with updates that bridge the gap between classic nostalgia and modern gameplay mechanics.