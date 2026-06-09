Halo: Campaign Evolved Remake Announced, Fanta Collaboration Offers Limited-Time Rewards

Halo: Campaign Evolved, a modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, was announced at Summer Game Fest. It features upgraded visuals, reimagined missions, and narrative additions, and will be the first Halo game on PlayStation 5. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Xbox partners with Fanta for a 24-hour promotion offering QR code-based challenges and sweepstakes prizes.

Last week's Summer Game Fest featured a significant announcement for Halo fans: Halo : Campaign Evolved, a modernized remake of the 2001 classic Halo : Combat Evolved, is on its way.

This remake promises upgraded visuals, reimagined missions, and narrative additions. Notably, it will be the first Halo entry to launch on the PlayStation 5 alongside the Xbox Series X/S and PC. The official synopsis describes it as a faithful yet modernized remake, offering high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, refined controls, and a brand-new three-mission adventure featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson.

A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying Skulls will add fresh tactics and endless replayability. The Skulls are optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways, a feature beloved by fans of the series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Halo franchise, Xbox is teaming up with an unexpected partner: Fanta. That's right, the orange soda brand is collaborating with Xbox to bring orange-themed merchandise to several major games, including Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The collaboration began on April 6th and is available worldwide for a limited 24-hour period. Customers can purchase Fanta bottles and cans featuring characters from games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, as well as Halo. Each Fanta container includes a QR code that, when scanned, unlocks Xbox-themed challenges through the Fanta Rewards Chest. These challenges include tasks such as Extract the Cargo, Survive the Sweep, and Shatter the Spell.

Completing the challenges enters participants into a sweepstake with prizes including an ROG Xbox Ally, an Xbox Series S, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for new subscribers. In addition to the sweepstakes, the Fanta x Xbox collaboration offers in-game rewards for each of the participating games.

While the full list of rewards has not been detailed, those who purchase Fanta and scan the QR code can earn exclusive items in games like Halo: Campaign Evolved. With the collaboration ending in just 24 hours, fans are urged to act quickly. Halo: Campaign Evolved is scheduled for release on July 28, 2026, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game is being developed by Halo Studios and published by Microsoft Studios, supporting online and local co-op, cross-platform play, and cross-save across all platforms. It falls under the genres of FPS, Science Fiction, Shooter, and Multiplayer. This collaboration marks a unique cross-promotional effort between a major gaming franchise and a popular beverage brand, offering fans a chance to celebrate both their love for Halo and their thirst for orange soda





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