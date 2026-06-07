Halo: Campaign Evolved Release Date Announced for July 2026 with New Missions

Xbox has announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a full remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, set for release on July 28, 2026. The game includes three new missions set before the original story and marks the first Halo title on PlayStation.

The Halo franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a major announcement from Xbox . During the Summer Game Fest showcase, Xbox officially confirmed the release date for Halo : Campaign Evolved, a full remake of the seminal first game, Halo : Combat Evolved.

The title is scheduled to launch on July 28, 2026. This remake goes beyond a simple visual upgrade; it includes three brand-new missions set exactly one year before the events of the original campaign. These new adventures will feature Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson, designed to add fresh narrative context to the classic story.

For years, the Halo series has struggled to recapture the magic of its original trilogy, leaving fans hopeful that this project marks the beginning of a creative resurgence, especially with the looming prospect of Halo 7. The developers have promised extensively redesigned levels, an expanded arsenal of weapons and vehicles, the return of gameplay-modifying 'Skulls,' and updated cinematics alongside refined controls.

In a landmark shift, this will be the first mainline Halo title to launch on PlayStation platforms, although Xbox has indicated this is a singular exception rather than a new multiplatform strategy. The official synopsis describes it as a faithful yet modernized experience, built with high-definition visuals and offering endless replayability through its optional modifiers.

While the announcement was met with excitement, the broader sentiment in the community is cautious optimism, hoping this remake can restore faith in the franchise after several uneven releases. Players will finally get to experience the classic campaign with contemporary features and cross-platform play, including co-op and cross-save support. With just a few weeks until its arrival, Halo: Campaign Evolved represents a pivotal moment for a storied series at a quarter-century old





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