Halloween Streaming Surge: Michael Jackson and Miller See Chart Gains

Halloween celebrations drive a massive spike in music streaming, with Michael Jackson and Welsh artist Miller seeing significant chart jumps in the U.K. this October 31.

The official U.K. music charts for Oct. 31 reflect a dramatic shift in listener behavior driven by Halloween celebrations, with classic horror-themed tracks experiencing massive streaming surges. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" reached its highest ever chart position at No. 5, marking a 74% week-over-week rise following Halloween events last weekend. Simultaneously, Welsh artist Miller saw his track "Babydoll" peak at No. 47, making history as the first Welsh male solo act to achieve such a feat in 41 years.

Halloween Driving Chart Movements

The Official Charts Company reports that the seasonal holiday has triggered unprecedented activity in the streaming sector, specifically benefiting songs with horror or spooky themes. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" has climbed to No. 5 on the Official Singles Chart, a milestone achieved 43 years after the song's original release. This surge represents a 74% increase in streams compared to the previous week, demonstrating the lasting cultural impact of the horror-pop anthem during the October 31 holiday period.

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Other classic Halloween tracks also saw significant upward movement in the rankings. Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" moved to No. 12, while Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" climbed to No. 14. Tame Impala's "Dracula" experienced a massive 158% week-on-week surge, jumping to No. 15. Bobby "Boris" Pickett's "Monster Mash" closed out the top twenty at No. 19, followed by Danny Elfman's "This Is Halloween" at No. 22 and Andrew Gold's "Spooky Scary Skeletons" at No. 23. These placements highlight a collective return to genre-specific nostalgia among UK listeners.

Miller Breaks Welsh Solo Record

In a historic milestone for Welsh music, Miller became the first Welsh male solo artist to top the charts in 41 years. His track "Babydoll" achieved a new peak of No. 47 on the U.K. Singles Chart, a significant achievement for the artist. This feat breaks a long-standing drought that previously saw Shakin Stevens achieve a chart-topping holiday hit with "Merry Christmas Everyone" in 1985. The distinction marks the first time a Welsh male solo act has reached this height in over four decades.

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Miller's success is also notable when compared to other Welsh chart performances in recent history. He is the first Welsh act to top the charts in 15 years, a milestone previously held by Sian Evans, who featured on DJ Fresh's 2011 No. 1 hit "Louder." The juxtaposition of Miller's modern success against Evans' 2011 achievement and Stevens' 1985 hit illustrates the evolving landscape of Welsh contributions to the U.K. music industry. His track's position at No. 47 demonstrates that contemporary artists can still make significant impacts on the traditional singles chart.

2026 Chart Landscape and Competitors

Despite the seasonal noise, a handful of songs have secured three or more weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. charts in 2026. Sam Fender and Olivia Dean's "Rein Me In" dominated the top spot for 23 weeks, showcasing enduring popularity. Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" held the No. 1 position for three weeks, while Sienna Spiro's "Great Expectation" also spent three weeks at the top. These three tracks represent the most resilient hits of the year, maintaining their positions against new releases and seasonal shifts.

Outside the top spot, the competition remains fierce among the leading artists. Tate McRae's "Housewife" holds its position at No. 2, marking her highest ever placing on the Official Singles Chart. Ashe's "Stop the Wedding" stays at No. 3, maintaining its momentum. Sienna Spiro's "Great Expectation" moved up one position to No. 4, further consolidating its status as a major hit. The stability of these tracks at the top of the chart contrasts with the volatile movements seen in the horror-themed genre, highlighting the diverse tastes of the listening public.

Streaming Behavior and Future Projections

The data from Oct. 31 indicates a clear preference for thematic music during specific holidays, a trend that impacts long-term streaming metrics. The 74% week-over-week rise for Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and the 158% surge for Tame Impala's "Dracula" suggest that algorithmic recommendations and playlist placements are heavily influenced by seasonal context. This behavior allows older tracks to compete with new releases, creating a dynamic chart environment where catalog music can suddenly regain prominence.

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As the November progresses, the U.K. charts are expected to normalize, with the horror-themed tracks likely receding in popularity. However, the historical records set by Miller and the enduring dominance of tracks like "Rein Me In" will continue to shape industry discussions. The Official Charts Company's reporting highlights how specific events, such as Halloween, can momentarily disrupt the usual flow of chart performance, providing a unique snapshot of consumer behavior. This seasonal anomaly serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of music consumption in the digital age.