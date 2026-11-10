Halloween Songs Fill Billboard Hot 100 as Thriller Reaches No. 2

Six Halloween-themed titles appear on the Billboard Hot 100, with Thriller reaching No. 2 and Andrew Gold's Spooky, Scary Skeletons debuting. Contributors debate whether Halloween songs can match Christmas's chart power.

Halloween songs are gaining real strength on the Billboard Hot 100, with six Halloween-themed titles on this week's chart. Choosin' Texas holds the No. 1 spot for a 27th week, while Thriller reached a new peak at No. 2 and Dracula climbed to No. 3. Both songs hit new peaks this week, marking a strong showing for seasonal music on the listing.

Among the six Halloween titles is Spooky, Scary Skeletons, a first-time entry from singer-songwriter Andrew Gold, whose work dates back to the late 1970s. The debut places a decades-old artist back on the chart during the Halloween period, underscoring how seasonal releases can revive interest in older catalogs.

Also read Billboard Hot 100 Nov 14 2026 Michael Jackson Thriller Reaches No 2

How Halloween Timing Shapes Hot 100 Performance

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, which limited the holiday weekend activity to Friday through early Sunday. Because the chart tracking week closes on a fixed schedule, that timing affects how much listening Halloween songs can accumulate in a single week.

Next year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, which adds an extra tracking day to the chart week. Contributors noted that the calendar advantage continues to grow from there, giving Halloween music more opportunities to build momentum on the Hot 100 in coming years.

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Streaming activity is at an all-time high, and the closer the chart can follow listening habits, the more visible these seasonal spikes become. The Michael Jackson biopic, which grossed $1 billion, was released in April and boosted interest across the singer's catalog throughout the year. That combination helped 2026 refine what contributors described as the sub-genre of Halloween pop.

Competing Views on Thriller and the Christmas Comparison

Contributors disagree on whether Halloween can match Christmas's dominance on the chart. One contributor said Halloween may become a holiday that dominates the Hot 100 in the way Christmas does, but doubted it would ever match Christmas in Billboard chart power because seasonal music is so deeply embedded in the holiday.

Another contributor argued that Halloween is more inclusive and playfully spooky than Christmas, which makes it worth supporting as a seasonal chart force. That view focuses on the holiday's broad appeal rather than its current chart size, since the Halloween share of the listing remains far smaller than Christmas's.

The numbers illustrate the gap. Christmas songs can occupy as many as 40 of the top 50 positions at their yearly Hot 100 peak, while this week's chart features only a half-dozen Halloween-themed titles. Still, contributors expect Halloween's presence to grow year over year as contemporary hits lose their hold and seasonal perennials stand out more clearly.

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Thriller has followed a steady upward path over close to a decade, moving from just inside or outside the top 40 at the end of the 2010s to its No. 2 peak this year. One contributor said a No. 1 placement is plausible over the next couple of years, but argued that the song does not yet feel as undeniable as Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, which holds a distinct place in the Christmas canon.

What Comes Next for Halloween Songs on the Hot 100

The next major test for Halloween music arrives next year, when Halloween falls on a Sunday and adds an extra tracking day to the chart week. That scheduling change gives Halloween songs a measurable advantage in the chart calculations for that season.

Contributors also noted that Thriller benefited from the Michael Jackson biopic's April release and the singer's music performing strongly across the year. A smash-hit sequel currently in development could sustain that attention, and its effect on Thriller's chart position will be a key factor in whether the song reaches No. 1.

All I Want for Christmas Is You did not reach No. 1 during its first few holiday re-entries, a reminder that perennial seasonal hits can take years to peak. Contributors said Thriller's less crowded field of Halloween releases and a new generation of listeners could help it become an annual No. 1, barring a major competitor such as Choosin' Texas.