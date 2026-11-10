Halloween Hits Dominate Hot 100 Chart Amid Holiday Music Rise

Spooky seasonal tracks surge up the Billboard Hot 100 while winter tunes prepare for their annual climb, highlighting a major shift in streaming habits for October charting.

Seasonal music is currently reshaping the Billboard Hot 100 landscape, with Halloween-themed tracks capturing significant streaming momentum as the calendar transitions toward winter holidays. The latest chart data reveals a competitive mix of classic and modern spooky hits, driven by substantial week-over-week gains in digital consumption and airplay reach.

Tame Impala And Jennie Chart Success

Tame Impala and JENNIE have secured a high position on the Hot 100 with their 2025 release, which has climbed to a new career high. This track recently achieved No. 3, marking a significant achievement for both artists in the seasonal category. The song recorded 11 million streams, representing an impressive 87% increase from the previous reporting period. Additionally, the track accumulated 62.6 million in airplay reach, allowing it to lead the Radio Songs chart for an eighth consecutive week. This sustained radio presence highlights the track's broad appeal across both digital platforms and traditional broadcasting.

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Thriller And Michael Jackson Legacy Impact

Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" continues to demonstrate remarkable longevity on the charts following the recent passing of the King of Pop. The track has climbed to No. 3, marking Jackson's highest placement since the song's original run in the top 10 concluded back in September 1984. The theme to the blockbuster movie of the same name originally held the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for three weeks during its initial release in 1984. The song also saw a surge of 87% in streams, reaffirming its status as a perennial favorite for Halloween listeners and ensuring Jackson's enduring legacy in modern music consumption.

Classic Rock And Novelty Hits Return

Classic tracks are experiencing a resurgence, with several older songs breaking into the top tier of the current Hot 100 rankings. A graveyard smash originally topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in October 1962 and has returned to the top 15 for the first time since 1973. Meanwhile, Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me," featuring backing vocals by Michael Jackson, has seen a 60% increase in streams. The song originally reached No. 2 in March 1984 and shared the top 10 with "Thriller" for three weeks that month. These returns demonstrate a strong listener appetite for vintage Halloween anthems that defined previous decades.

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Animated Movies And Holiday Preparations

The chart also features music from animated cinema, including a Danny Elfman-written song that surpasses its previous high of No. 26 set last year. This track originates from a 1993 animated hit movie and continues to gain traction with a 77% increase in streams. The presence of these animated classics mirrors the broader trend of Halloween and Christmas-themed music coexisting on the chart. As the season progresses, the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's 1984 hit is taking the early lead among winter-themed tracks. This preparation for the holiday season is evident as the chart begins to diversify its seasonal offerings.

Mariah Carey And Future Chart Trends

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is currently positioned at No. 39, setting the stage for its annual dominance later in the year. The song marks a return to the top 40 for the late artist George Michael, who last ranked in the top 40 in 1978 with "Thank You for Being a Friend." That track served as the theme for a beloved NBC sitcom, creating a nostalgic connection for many listeners. As the Halloween season winds down, the chart is expected to shift focus toward winter holidays, with Carey's track poised for a significant climb in the coming weeks.