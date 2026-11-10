Halloween Game Comic Leads Market as Reynolds Sparks Marvel Demand

Halloween The Game Comic tops weekly sales with a high-value variant. Ryan Reynolds speculation drives demand for Alpha Flight and Uncanny X-Men issues in the collectible market.

Panick Entertainment releases Halloween The Game Comic #1 as the top-selling collectible this week, driven by intense demand for the Jonathan Wayshak variant cover. This issue has surpassed other high-profile titles in aftermarket value, establishing a new benchmark for comic book pricing. Collectors are actively pursuing this specific edition due to its unique artistic depiction of the horror franchise.

Halloween Game Variant Drives Sales

The Jonathan Wayshak variant for Halloween The Game Comic features Michael Myers reflected in his signature weapon, creating a striking visual that has resonated with buyers. Those who missed the initial release on the Whatnot platform are now hunting down copies in the secondary market. Raw Near Mint copies have reached high sale prices of $40, with current Fair Market Value resting at $31 for similar condition books.

Also read Disney's Amphibia Comic Gets Free Release for Free Comic Book Day 2027

Alpha Flight Speculation Boosts Values

Ryan Reynolds fuel rumors regarding an Alpha Flight film project, causing a surge in interest for related comic issues. The actor has expressed desire to work on an Alpha Flight movie following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, sparking fan excitement. The first appearance of the team in Alpha Flight #1 now holds a current raw Very Good Fair Market Value of $84, up from a tracked high sale of $105 for a raw Very Fine copy.

Absolute Batman Benefits from Movie Buzz

Absolute Batman #17 sees increased trading activity due to its early status and the recent leak implications from The Batman Part II. Heidi Klum accidental comments have fueled theories connecting Scarlett Johansson Martha Wayne to the Court of Owls, a group featured in the Absolute Batman series. This book maintains a steady current raw Near Mint Fair Market Value of $15, matching its tracked high sale price.

Advertisement

Uncanny X-Men Gains Momentum

Ryan Reynolds presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to drive speculation, with Uncanny X-Men issues seeing renewed interest. While specific project details remain unconfirmed, the anticipation surrounding potential scripts and roles keeps these issues relevant. Uncanny X-Men #109 Graded 9.8 copies have seen tracked high sales of $90, with current raw Near Mint Fair Market Value at $9.

Ghost Rider and Other Titles Trend

Marc Fans continue to discuss Ghost Rider speculation, particularly following announcements about potential castings for the MCU. Although no official confirmation exists regarding Daniel Ketch or other versions, the curiosity boosts related titles. Criminal #1 saw a sales spike after the Amazon Prime series trailer release, reaching a current raw Fair Market Value of $13. Exquisite Corpses #1 also trends due to a first-look deal between Blumhouse and James Tynion IV production banner Tiny Onion.