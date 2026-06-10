Hallmark Channel's 2026 Holiday Slate Previewed in 'Christmas in July' Event

Hallmark Channel's 'Christmas in July' event features four new holiday movies, starring Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing, Jen Lilley, and other Hallmark Channel stars. The event previews the network's 2026 holiday slate and brings back fan-favorite seasonal charm.

Hallmark Channel has revealed details for this year's big"Christmas in July" event, with four new holiday movies starting July 4. Hallmark Channel ’s Christmas in July returns July 4 with four new holiday movies airing every Saturday night.

The Hallmark Channel event previews the network’s 2026 holiday slate while bringing back fan-favorite seasonal charm. New Hallmark Channel premieres include Christmas Under Construction, O Little Christmas Market, and more. Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing, Jen Lilley, and other Hallmark Channel stars lead the festive July movie lineup. promo, with four new holiday films debuting, starring some of its biggest and most loved stars.

This is the precursor to the holiday season later on this year, and just a tease of what is to come during that mad rush that usually starts around Thanksgiving. Starting on Saturday, July 4, and continuing every Saturday night in July, will debut a brand-new film and air some of its holiday favorites. Below are the synopses of the four new films, along with the main casts and debut dates.

While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin's owner, Cooper. An artist's fight to save her town's beloved Christmas market from a developer, but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.

Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic—and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson—turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love. Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe. Of the four, I am probably most excited for... all of them! I love these Hallmark Channel movies.

They are my comfort food, and the more ridiculous the better. Zany comedy, weepy drama. Give it all to me. Saturday nights in July: don't bother me.

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family





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