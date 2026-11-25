Explore the best Hallmark Christmas movies of 2023 including Next Stop Christmas and Friends & Family Christmas. Find cozy holiday romance recommendations.

Hallmark Channel has officially expanded its curated list of flawless holiday entertainment by adding several critically acclaimed Christmas movies to its collection. The network continues to dominate the festive viewing season with a mix of time-travel fantasy, supernatural romance, and heartfelt romantic comedies. These new additions complement existing favorites to create a comprehensive lineup for the December 2026 holiday season.

The most recent addition, A Biltmore Christmas, features Bethany Joy Lenz as Lucy, a cynical screenwriter trapped in the past. She works on a period piece at the historic Biltmore Estate alongside Kristoffer Polaha as Jack, a classic Hollywood star who dies at Christmastime. Lucy must find a way home while trying not to alter the tragic timeline of Jack's life.

Also read OLED Edge Rot: New Defect Affects WOLED TVs Made Between 2020 and 2023

A Big Fat Family Christmas remains a top pick for viewers who love family secrets. Shannon Chan-Kent stars as Liv, a photojournalist covering her own family's party while hiding her identity from her colleagues. Shannon Kook plays Henry, a new writer who works alongside Liv, adding romantic tension as she struggles to keep her background secret.

Ghosts of Christmas Always brings a supernatural twist to the genre with Ian Harding as Peter Baron. Three ghosts, including Kim Matula as Katherine, try to change his heart. Peter falls for Katherine despite knowing she died seventy years ago, creating an emotional bond that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next Stop Christmas offers a nostalgic time-travel romance with Lyndsy Fonseca as Angie. After a magical encounter with Christopher Lloyd, Angie travels back ten years to reconnect with Chandler Massey as Ben. She must choose between her famous ex-boyfriend and her childhood friend in this alternate reality.

Friends and Family Christmas provides a fresh take on the fake-dating trope. Humberly González and Ali Liebert play two women who pretend to be a couple to avoid disappointing their parents. Their opposing personalities create comedic conflict and romantic chemistry during the holidays.

Holiday Date introduces another fake-dating scenario with Brittany Bristow as Brooke. After being dumped by her fiancé, she hires actor Matt Cohen to pose as her boyfriend. The pair develop real feelings while maintaining their cover for her family.

Ted the Star features a meteorologist with bad luck trying to survive the holidays. His coworkers bet on his misfortune while he reconnects with old friends. The film blends humor with festive warmth as he navigates unexpected challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These titles represent the best of Hallmark Christmas movies with strong chemistry and clever twists. Each story offers unique elements that resonate with fans of the genre. The channel continues to release high-quality content that blends traditional themes with fresh narratives.

Viewers can enjoy well-developed characters and clear romantic arcs throughout the lineup. The selection provides a perfect way to celebrate the holidays with heartwarming entertainment. These films stand the test of time and remain essential viewing for the season.