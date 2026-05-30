Halle Berry shares her own story of infidelity and supports Gayle King

Halle Berry, the Oscar-winning actress, shared her own experience of infidelity and supported Gayle King, the CBS Mornings co-anchor, who recently confessed to her ex-husband's infidelity. Berry expressed her understanding of King's situation and encouraged open conversations about such experiences.

Halle Berry commended Gayle King for speaking out about her ex-husband's infidelity – before sharing rare insight on her own story with a cheating ex-partner.

The Catwoman star, 59, said it was a topic that should be discussed during an appearance on NBC's Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Thursday.

'I think we should talk about it, absolutely. I'm proud of for, you know, saying that and sharing this... because it has happened to many of us,' Berry told the hosts. She has good reason to identify with King's shocking confession, having dealt with similar betrayal after her second husband, musician Eric Benet, admitted to being unfaithful during their marriage. Benet made the choice to seek treatment for sex addiction in 2002 and publicly apologized for cheating on his then-wife.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast two years ago, Berry was dubious of Benet's claims that he was a sex addict. Halle Berry commended Gayle King for speaking out about her ex-husband's infidelity – before sharing rare insight on her own story with a cheating ex-partner on Thursday's episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle She had good reason to identify with King's experience, having dealt with similar betrayal after her second husband, musician Eric Benet, admitted to being unfaithful during their marriage; they are pictured in 200





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