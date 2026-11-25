Halle Berry petitions court to restore equal custody of son Maceo, citing behavioral changes and estrangement following Olivier Martinez's temporary primary custody order.

Halle Berry has formally requested that a court reinstate a previous equal custody arrangement for her son, Maceo, following a recent legal shift that granted temporary primary physical custody to her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. This strategic legal maneuver comes shortly after a judge issued a domestic violence restraining order against Berry, triggering the current custody adjustment. The actress is now navigating a complex family law landscape while managing significant concerns about her deteriorating bond with her twelve-year-old son.

Legal Timeline and Custody Transition

The recent custody development was precipitated by a specific incident that occurred on September 26, 2026. Olivier Martinez filed accusations with the court, alleging that Halle Berry had choked their son, Maceo, during that altercation. In response to these serious allegations, the presiding judge granted Martinez temporary primary custody pending further review of the evidence and safety considerations.

Also read Halle Berry claims relationship with son Maceo is ‘deteriorating’ as she battles ex Olivier Martinez to regain equal custody

Halle Berry has publicly denied the specific allegations of choking her son. However, legal records and reports indicate that she acknowledged engaging in a verbal argument with Maceo on the date in question. Berry stated that the conflict was ultimately resolved through a mutual apology and a hug, emphasizing that the interaction did not constitute the abuse alleged by her ex-husband. Despite her denial, the court's immediate ruling prioritized Martinez's request for temporary primary control.

Berry's Arguments for Equal Parenting

In her latest court filing, Halle Berry outlined detailed arguments for why the previous custody schedule should be reinstated. The prior arrangement allowed both parents to maintain equal, separate time with Maceo. Under that specific framework, Berry and Martinez split time with their son during the weekdays and alternated weekend visits. Berry proposed two potential alternatives to restore balance, including maintaining the current equal split or adopting a week-on, week-off schedule.

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Berry expressed profound concern to the court and to Olivier Martinez regarding the psychological impact of their public legal dispute on Maceo. She stated that she had repeatedly voiced worries about her son's exposure to adult conflicts. She noted that Maceo was increasingly aligning himself with Martinez's positions and developing the belief that he should be the one to decide matters that are ordinarily the responsibility of parents.

Behavioral Changes and Parental Roles

A significant portion of Berry's legal petition focuses on the noticeable behavioral changes she has observed in her son since the custody shift. Berry detailed how the dynamic between her and Maceo has become increasingly strained, attributing this distance to the limited time they have spent together and the lack of professional therapeutic support to address underlying issues.

The actress described a specific emotional distance, noting that Maceo no longer reciprocates her physical affection. She highlighted that physical closeness had been a key component of their relationship in the past, and its absence signals a serious rupture. Furthermore, she observed that Maceo no longer responds to her affectionate words, creating a barrier that makes ordinary parenting increasingly difficult and emotionally taxing for Berry.

Fear of Mischaracterized Interactions

Berry also articulated a strategic fear regarding how her parenting efforts might be viewed in the ongoing litigation. She explained that she has become the parent associated with enforcing rules, educational expectations, and treatment recommendations. Consequently, she noted that Maceo frequently resists these necessary but unpopular parental decisions.

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She warned the court that this dynamic creates a risk where routine interactions involving rules and consequences could be later reframed or characterized as abusive. Berry stated she was deeply concerned that without proper therapeutic intervention and balanced time, these normal parenting moments could be weaponized against her in the context of the pending domestic violence and custody cases.

Olivier Martinez's Stance and Future Steps

While Halle Berry pushes for the restoration of equal time, Olivier Martinez has maintained his position that temporary primary custody is necessary for the safety and stability of the family unit during this legal dispute. The French actor has focused his legal efforts on ensuring that his relationship with Maceo is protected and that the child is insulated from the ongoing conflict between his parents.

The court has not yet issued a final decision on Berry's request to reinstate the previous custody arrangement. The case remains active, with both parties expected to provide further testimony and evidence regarding their co-parenting capabilities and the best interests of their son. Legal analysts suggest that the court may order additional family counseling to assess the current family dynamics before making a permanent custody determination.