Halle Berry Ordered to Pay $240,000 Legal Fees After Custody Dispute With Olivier Martinez

Olivier Martinez seeks reimbursement for legal costs in his custody battle with Halle Berry over son Maceo. Martinez cites financial disparity and Berry's ongoing film projects as grounds for the court-ordered payment.

Olivier Martinez has formally requested that Halle Berry cover the extensive legal expenses accumulated during their contentious custody proceedings regarding their 13-year-old son, Maceo. The actor, 60, argues that significant income disparities justify shifting the financial burden of his representation to the actress, 60, who continues to maintain an active career in Hollywood. This request follows a recent court ruling that granted Martinez primary physical custody and dissolved a temporary restraining order he had previously filed against Berry. Martinez asserts that his lack of recent acting roles contrasts sharply with Berry's current production schedule, establishing a clear inequity in their respective financial capabilities to fund prolonged litigation.

Financial Disparity and Legal Fee Demands

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Martinez is seeking an order for Berry to pay $240,000 in legal fees. He claims an inability to pay his counsel for the extensive work completed during the legal battle, citing his stagnant earnings from the entertainment industry. In his income and expense declaration, Martinez states that he receives an average of $776.34 in monthly residuals and currently holds $43,206.22 in available assets. His most significant asset is a home purchased earlier in the year for $500,000, which is now valued at $550,000. These figures stand in contrast to Berry's ongoing professional commitments, which Martinez highlights to support his claim of financial need.

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Martinez details his current financial obligations, noting that his average monthly expenses are estimated at $17,555.99. These costs include home maintenance and repairs, groceries, utilities, laundry, and cleaning services. Despite his limited income, he reports that he earned $288.33 in residual payments last month. His lawyer declared that Martinez currently owes his law firm $176,522.58, with the total expected debt reaching the requested $240,000. This financial snapshot forms the core of his argument that Berry possesses the superior means to advance the attorney's fees necessary for effective legal representation.

Allegations, Custody Rulings, and Court Responses

The legal dispute erupted last month when Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing Maceo, allegations the actress has firmly denied. Last week, a judge granted Martinez primary physical custody of their son and dissolved the temporary restraining order he had filed on behalf of himself and Maceo. TMZ reported that Berry lost overnight visits with the child following this ruling. However, a representative for Berry informed TMZ that the actress retains joint legal custody and holds the tiebreaker power if Martinez and Berry cannot reach an agreement on future decisions.

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Martinez alleged in the documents that he initially hoped to resolve issues informally during a two-day settlement conference. Instead, he claimed a lengthy trial ensued, during which the Petitioner called multiple third-party witnesses. He further stated that the court did not allow several other individuals to testify, including friends, two of his attorneys, and three medical professionals. Martinez argued that the individuals who did testify drastically lengthened the trial, contributing to the mounting legal costs he now seeks to recover from Berry.

Statutory Basis and Industry Impact

The legal request cites Family Code section 2030, a statute that empowers courts to order a party with greater financial means to pay for the legal fees and associated court costs of their opposing party. Documents supporting Martinez's motion argue that Berry has the ability to pay both her own attorney's fees and Martinez's. They emphasize the significant income disparity between the two parties, noting that Berry has starred in the film Crime 101, released in 2026, and is currently working on two additional projects: Fleur, where she also serves as a producer, and Red Card. This professional activity underscores the financial contrast Martinez presents to the court.

Marina Beck, Berry's attorney, responded to the dissolution of the restraining order by stating, We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO. She added that Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family as they move forward. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for both Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez to request comment on the latest legal developments and the request for fee reimbursement.