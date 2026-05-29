Halle Berry makes rare comment on ex Eric Benèt’s cheating scandal: ‘You remember every detail’

Berry was married to Benèt from 2001 to 2005.

Halle Berry said she still remembers “every detail” of ex-husband Eric Benèt’s cheating scandal that rocked her world over 20 years ago.

“I’m proud of her for, you know, saying that and sharing this, that happened, because it has happened to many of us,” Berry said. Halle Berry said she still remembers “every detail” of ex-husband Eric Benèt’s cheating scandal that rocked her world over 20 years ago, during her Thursday appearance on “Today with Jenna and Sheinelle” .

The “Monster’s Ball” actress discussed how “therapeutic” it was to talk about the infidelity as she applauded Gayle King for talking publicly about her own experience. She continued: “You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever. So when you can share it somehow, that’s therapeutic. ” “It’s a catharsis, when you can really share it and someone else can say what their experience has been.

So I appreciate her. ” Sheinelle Jones then asked Berry if she ever felt she had to “hide” from the shame of the scandal that took place before she felt like she could address it.

“You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever. So when you can share it somehow, that’s therapeutic. ” Berry said. The Oscar winner added that she felt she “couldn’t hide” from the scandal as it was “all over the news,” but she didn’t talk about it publicly because “there were children involved.

”“I couldn’t hide, it was all over the news. I didn’t talk about it necessarily, very publicly. But I did talk about it. I did not carry the shame.

I talked about it with my friends. I talked about it with other women,” Berry answered.

“There were children involved. So, I didn’t go on a public rampage about things. But I did talk about it and it was very, very helpful,” she explained. Berry was married to Benèt from 2001 to 2005.

During that time, Benèt admitted to being unfaithful in the marriage. As for King, she discussed the time she caught her ex-husband, William Bumpus, cheating on her with a close friend during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

King discussed the time she caught her ex-husband, William Bumpus, cheating on her with one of her close friends on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast . King, who shares two children with her ex, first spoke about the incident in 2016. “I came home and caught him,” she told host Alex Cooper of her ex, whom she was married to from 1982 to 1993. She recalled telling the unnamed woman: “’I can’t believe that you are here and that you are doing this. I can’t believe that you are doing this. ’ And I even said, ‘I thought we were friends!

’ It sounded so pitiful. ”Halle Berry said she still remembers"every detail" of ex-husband Eric Benèt's cheating scandal that rocked her world over 20 years ago, during her Thursday appearance on"Today with Jenna and Sheinelle" . The"Monster's Ball" actress discussed how"therapeutic" it was to talk about the infidelity as she applauded Gayle King for talking publicly about her own experience.

"You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever. So when you can share it somehow, that's therapeutic.

" Berry said. The Oscar winner added that she felt she"couldn't hide" from the scandal as it was"all over the news," but she didn't talk about it publicly because"there were children involved.

"During that time, Benèt admitted to being unfaithful in the marriage. King discussed the time she caught her ex-husband, William Bumpus, cheating on her with one of her close friends on Wednesday's episode of the"Call Her Daddy" podcast . King, who shares two children with her ex, first spoke about the incident in 2016.





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