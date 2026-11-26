Halle Berry seeks to restore joint custody with son Maceo for Thanksgiving, citing a 2023 court order, while ex-husband Olivier Martinez objects to the plan amid ongoing legal disputes.

Halle Berry has initiated a legal challenge in Los Angeles Superior Court to enforce her scheduled custody time with her son, Maceo, during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The actress filed new documents this week seeking to restore her joint physical custody arrangement, which had been significantly reduced by a recent judge's ruling. These filings mark the latest escalation in the ongoing dispute between Berry and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, regarding the care of their thirteen-year-old son.

Enforcing 2023 Judgment For Holiday Time

Berry's legal team argues that a stipulated judgment from August 2023 explicitly grants the mother primary custody of Maceo for the Thanksgiving period. According to court documents, the holiday schedule is defined as commencing after school on the last day before the break and ending when the student returns to school the following Monday. Berry's attorneys sent an email to Martinez's counsel on November 20, stating that the mother would pick up Maceo from school to commence this custodial time.

Also read Halle Berry Seeks Custody Reversal Amid Estrangement From Son Maceo

The filing includes a specific email dated November 20, in which Berry's lawyers cited the August 2023 agreement to assert their position. The email stated that Halle has custody of Maceo for Thanksgiving Break as outlined in the stipulated judgment. It further noted that the court had specifically confirmed on October 29, 2026, that holiday orders remain as set forth in the original judgment. The legal team emphasized that their client reached out to Olivier to confirm the pickup schedule, asserting that the mother is fully entitled to this time.

Olivier Martinez Objections And Legal History

Olivier Martinez has objected to the plan, appearing to believe that Halle is not entitled to the custodial time for this specific holiday period. Berry's lawyers wrote in their documents that Martinez's objection is incorrect and requested that he speak with his client to ensure the custodial period commences as set forth. This disagreement occurs against a backdrop of intense legal maneuvering, including a temporary domestic violence restraining order that Martinez filed last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing their son during an altercation on September 26, claiming a traumatized Maceo called him for pickup. A judge subsequently granted Martinez a temporary restraining order, keeping Berry at least one hundred yards away from the family. Although a judge ultimately denied Martinez's bid for a permanent domestic violence restraining order, the ruling did not restore the previous custody balance. Instead, the court left in place a new arrangement that limits Berry's time with Maceo.

Deteriorating Relationship Amid Prolonged Separation

Legal filings submitted by Berry's attorneys allege that the mother-son relationship has deteriorated during their prolonged separation. The documents claim that the ongoing restrictions on Berry's custody have further complicated the emotional dynamics between the actress and her teenage son. Berry is seeking to reinstate physical custody to a fifty-fifty arrangement, arguing that the current limitations are harmful to their bond. The court granted Martinez primary physical custody while allowing Berry joint legal custody and a tiebreaker in disputes.

Under the current reduced schedule, Berry's visitation rights were cut to only two days per week, plus her son every other weekend. This stands in stark contrast to the joint custody agreement established in 2023, which Berry's legal team maintains is still valid for holiday periods. The actress, aged sixty, and Martinez, also sixty, have been engaged in a public legal war that has drawn significant media attention. Representatives for both parties have not yet provided immediate comment on the latest developments.

What Comes Next In The Custody Dispute

The immediate focus remains on whether Maceo will be picked up from school as Berry intends for the Thanksgiving break. Berry's lawyers have asked Martinez's counsel to ensure compliance with the stipulated judgment to avoid further legal intervention. If Martinez continues to object, the matter may require further court intervention to enforce the holiday schedule. The outcome of this dispute will likely influence future negotiations regarding the long-term custody arrangement for Maceo Martinez.