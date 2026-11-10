Halle Berry Faces Child Support Modification From Olivier Martinez

Olivier Martinez seeks increased child support for son Maceo, citing reduced custody time and Halle Berry's high income in new court filings.

Olivier Martinez filed a formal request for child support modification on Tuesday, November 10, alleging that his parenting time with son Maceo has significantly declined. The French actor claims the current arrangement has dropped to approximately 18 percent of the total time previously shared.

Financial Demands And Custody Shifts

Martinez argues that the previous agreement, which included $8,000 monthly payments plus 4.3 percent of any income above $2 million, no longer reflects reality. He states that Berry agreed to these terms when custody was split evenly at 50-50 percent between both parents.

Also read Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez demands more child support after dragging actress to court over abuse claims

The actor notes he cannot currently calculate the exact guideline support amount because legal discovery is still pending. He also admits to not having filed a current income and expense declaration with the court at this specific juncture.

Allegations Of Physical Abuse

The financial dispute arises against a backdrop of serious personal allegations made earlier in the year. Martinez obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Halle Berry on October 1, 2026, on behalf of himself and their thirteen-year-old son.

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This legal action followed claims that Berry physically attacked and choked Maceo during an argument. Martinez stated that his son told him about the incident during a phone call days before the restraining order was granted.

Defense From Daughter Nahla Aubry

Halle Berry's eighteen-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, publicly defended her mother against these severe accusations. She stated she never witnessed her mother act violently toward anyone or throw objects like knives during their years living together.

Berry's legal team emphasized her determination to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family as proceedings continue. They maintain that the allegations are unfounded and part of a broader conflict.

High Income And Lifestyle Standards

Martinez asserts that average monthly expenses for Maceo are close to $18,000. He contends that children of extraordinarily wealthy parents require support far beyond bare necessities to maintain their standard of living.

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Court documents submitted by Martinez argue that security for the child's future and housing similar to the highest earning parent must be provided. This approach aims to ensure the child enjoys the lifestyle attainable by the parents' combined income levels.