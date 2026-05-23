Halle Berry Defends Her Performance in 'X-Men' Despite Bryan Singer's Criticism, Reveals Film Tension

Halle Berry talks about her experience working with Bryan Singer on the set of 'X-Men' while also defending her performance. She mentions disagreements and a last-minute accent decision made by Singer that affected her ability to deliver her lines accurately.

May 23, 2026 10:17 am EST "If there was any one actor who couldn't share equally in the critical and commercial success of Bryan Singer 's" X-Men " from 2000, it was Halle Berry .

The actress — despite appearing in several since-iconic movies like"Boomerang" or"Jungle Fever" long before Singer's blockbuster — received the most flak for playing Storm (aka Ororo Munroe) from hardcore fans of the Marvel comic (which received). At the time, she was blamed for pretty much everything wrong with the character in the film, from her appearance to line delivery to her inauthentic demeanor, even though most of the issues stemmed from the writing and Singer's erratic and authoritarian behavior on set.

What fans know now about Singer (his insufferable temper tantrums during filming, crew negligence, and sexual misconduct allegations), it's hardly a surprise that he had a hand in why Storm turned out the way she did. In an interview with, Berry talked about how hard it was to work with him at times and that the two were often at each other's throats due to disagreements.

David Hayter, who wrote"X-Men's" screenplay, defended Berry and explained how her performance was compromised due to a last-minute decision by Singer.

"A lot of people knock Halle Berry's performance, which is not fair. She did through the entire film, and Bryan panicked at the last minute and said,"She shouldn't have an accent.

" He made her rerecord all of her dialogue with an American accent, except scene. And it feels like she's not in the movie. Psychologically, the audience hears her and they don't feel like she's in the same room with everyone else, and it really was unfair to Halle.





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