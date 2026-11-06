Halle Berry Custody Update: Olivier Martinez Denies Permanent Restraining Order

Judge dissolves temporary domestic violence restraining order against Halle Berry while maintaining Olivier Martinez's primary physical custody of son Maceo amidst ongoing legal disputes.

Halle Berry's ongoing custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez reached a significant legal milestone on October 29 when a judge dissolved the temporary domestic violence restraining order that had previously restricted the actress's parenting time. The ruling denied Martinez's request to make the restraining order permanent, marking a partial legal victory for Berry's defense team. However, the judge maintained existing physical custody arrangements, allowing Martinez to retain primary care of their son, Maceo, while limiting Berry to daytime visits without overnight stays.

Legal Ruling Details and Custody Arrangement

The court's decision on October 29 resolved the immediate issue of the domestic violence restriction but did not fully restore the 50-50 physical custody agreement that Berry and Martinez previously shared. Berry, who is 60 years old, has been seeking the complete dismissal of the restraining order and a return to their original shared custody structure. The judge's partial denial of Martinez's permanent order request acknowledges the lack of evidence for ongoing domestic violence while preserving the status quo regarding the day-to-day care of their son during the pendency of further legal proceedings.

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Under the current court order, Martinez holds primary physical custody of Maceo. This arrangement restricts Berry's access to specific daytime hours, preventing her from having overnight visits with their son while the case remains active. Berry's legal team, led by attorney Marina Beck, has been working to overturn these limitations. The ruling reflects a compromise that addresses the serious allegations of domestic violence while maintaining the existing custody framework established earlier in the litigation.

Van Hunt Support During Legal Battle

Throughout this contentious legal period, Halle Berry's fiancé, musician Van Hunt, has provided consistent personal support. Hunt, who is 56 years old, has remained by Berry's side during court appearances and public scrutiny. He even took the witness stand to support Berry's position in the legal proceedings, demonstrating his commitment to the couple. The musician's presence has been described by insiders as a calming force during what has been an incredibly stressful time for the actress.

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The couple was recently seen together in West Hollywood, appearing casual and composed. Berry wore a loose-fitting black button-down blouse, baggy blue jeans, and black flats while heading to lunch at The Bird Streets Club. Hunt dressed in a graphic T-shirt, cropped black pants, sunglasses, and a brown bag. Their appearance at the restaurant occurred just days after the judge's ruling, signaling a return to normalcy amidst the ongoing legal turmoil.

A representative for Halle Berry did not immediately respond to media requests for comment regarding the latest court developments. However, close sources indicate that the actress has found strength in her partner's steadfast loyalty. The support system provided by Hunt has been cited as a crucial factor in helping Berry navigate the emotional and psychological demands of the bitter custody battle with her ex-husband.

Berry's Legal Arguments Against Restraining Order

Halle Berry's legal strategy has focused heavily on challenging the validity of the restraining order and the allegations made by Olivier Martinez. Her attorney, Marina Beck, has characterized Martinez's claims as entirely meritless and deliberately misleading. The defense argues that the restrictions on Berry's parenting time are unjustified and designed to penalize her rather than protect the child.

In court documents filed prior to the hearing, Berry's legal team accused Martinez of interfering with their son's education and therapeutic care. The filings also alleged that Martinez was involving the teenager in the adults' legal disputes, which is widely considered harmful to a child's well-being. These accusations form the core of Berry's argument that the current custody restrictions are not in Maceo's best interest.

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Berry is also seeking sole legal custody, which would grant her greater authority over major decisions regarding their son's education, medical care, and mental health. This request goes beyond physical custody and aims to give her equal or greater say in shaping Maceo's upbringing. The pursuit of sole legal custody underscores the depth of the disagreement between the former spouses regarding how best to raise their child.

Background of the Martinez-Berry Split

The custody battle is part of a long-standing legal conflict between Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez, who were married in 2013 before announcing their separation in 2015. Their divorce was not finalized until 2023, following a lengthy and protracted legal process. The dispute over their son, Maceo, has been the most contentious aspect of their separation, with both parties making serious allegations against one another.

Olivier Martinez was initially granted a temporary restraining order, which resulted in him receiving primary custody of Maceo while the case proceeded. His attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, has been actively involved in the court proceedings, advocating for the continuation of these protective measures. The legal team's efforts have centered on establishing a narrative that justifies the separation of the child from the mother's primary care.

Despite the dissolution of the temporary restraining order, the legal war between Berry and Martinez continues. Berry's attorneys, including Rahul Rohatgi and Tony Freinberg, have appeared in court to advocate for their client's rights. The path forward involves further legal battles to determine whether the temporary physical custody restrictions can be lifted and whether sole legal custody can be granted to Berry. The situation remains fluid as both parties prepare for the next phase of their litigation.