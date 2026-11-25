Halle Berry's legal team asserts that her bond with son Maceo has worsened due to custody restrictions, seeking to reverse a ruling that granted primary custody to ex-husband Olivier Martinez in their ongoing legal dispute.

Halle Berry has formally requested that a Los Angeles family court reinstate a fifty percent physical custody arrangement for her thirteen-year-old son, Maceo Martinez. The Oscar-winning actress argues that the current temporary custody schedule, which heavily favors her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, is causing lasting psychological harm to the teenager and failing to serve his best interests. Berry's legal team filed this new court document on Tuesday to address the severe deterioration in the mother-son bond.

Berry's attorneys explicitly state that the relationship between Halle Berry and her son has worsened during the prolonged separation. Maceo remains primarily in the care of his father, Olivier Martinez, who is sixty years old. The filing seeks to reverse the current restrictive schedule that has limited Berry's access and calls for immediate judicial intervention to restore her parental authority and time with the teen.

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A legal war erupted between the former spouses last month after Olivier Martinez accused Halle Berry of physically abusing their teenage son. Berry has consistently and categorically denied all of these allegations throughout the legal proceedings. Despite the serious accusations, a representative for Halle Berry confirmed to TMZ that the actress retains joint legal custody and holds the tiebreaker authority should she and Olivier Martinez fail to reach an agreement on major decisions regarding the child.

In a recent court filing reviewed by the Daily Mail, Berry's lawyers detailed the specific mechanisms of the current temporary arrangement. The arrangement prohibits the actress from hosting overnight visits with Maceo. They noted that Berry went for seven consecutive weeks without an overnight visit until November twentieth. Furthermore, the filing highlights that since October first, the actress has experienced extraordinarily limited contact and had no communication with her son during non-custodial periods for nearly one month.

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Berry's legal team argues that these restrictions on her parenting time have complicated the situation further. Olivier Martinez was ultimately denied his bid to obtain a domestic violence restraining order against the actress last month. Attorneys for the star claimed that these ongoing restrictions reinforce a detrimental dynamic rather than repairing the strained relationship. They assert that a ruptured parent-child bond cannot realistically be repaired when a parent is denied sufficient time to parent.

The filing describes Maceo as becoming increasingly distant and defiant toward his mother's parental authority. The teenager has insisted on determining where and when he spends custodial time. Lawyers reported that Maceo has sought to negotiate directly with Halle Berry about visitation dates and has resisted attending therapy sessions with her. Berry's legal team contends that continuing the current temporary schedule actively exacerbates the problem rather than resolving it.

Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, provided a sworn declaration in the court documents with startling admissions. Hunt stated that he engaged in multi-hour conversations with Olivier Martinez over the phone and in person to help the parties reach a resolution without further court intervention. Hunt revealed that Martinez admitted he was aware that the tensions between the co-parents were harming Maceo. Yet, Martinez remained adamant that he would not cease his role in keeping those tensions brewing during negotiations.

Van Hunt also stated that Martinez has sought to defer critical decisions about Maceo's schooling and therapy directly to the thirteen-year-old boy. Hunt described personally observing Maceo struggle with respecting rules, regulating his emotions, and controlling his impulses. Hunt noted that he has never witnessed Halle Berry mistreat her children. He characterized Berry as passionate, energetic, and profoundly devoted to her children's health and happiness.

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The next hearing in this high-profile family law case is officially scheduled for December seventeenth. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married from twenty-thirteen to twenty-fifteen. They finalized their divorce split in twenty-twenty-three. The outcome of the upcoming court date will likely determine whether the temporary custody restrictions are modified or maintained in the coming months, potentially reshaping the daily lives of Berry, Martinez, and their son.