Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez return to Los Angeles County Superior Court with conflicting claims regarding their son Maceo's safety and custody arrangements.

Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have returned to the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2026, engaging in a high-stakes legal battle over the custody of their thirteen-year-old son, Maceo. The courtroom proceedings are characterized by explosive allegations and counterclaims that challenge the existing temporary domestic violence protective order granted earlier this year.

On Monday, November 23, Berry filed a new motion and a detailed declaration within the court system to address the evolving dynamics of her relationship with her son. This filing comes amid a complex timeline of agreements and accusations that began in 2023 when the parents initially agreed to a fifty-fifty custody split for Maceo during the week, with alternating weekends for visitation. Berry, who is also the mother of eighteen-year-old daughter Nahla, is seeking to modify these terms based on recent behavioral observations.

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Berry Alleges Emotional Rupture and Parental Alienation

Inside her November 23 declaration, Berry asserted that Maceo was happy, affectionate, and deeply connected to her during a period of six uninterrupted weeks they spent together this summer. However, she claimed that this positive dynamic fractured in September following a return visit from his father and a subsequent argument. Berry alleged that while the mother and son did apologize to one another within two days, the underlying tension persisted and worsened as the legal conflict escalated.

Berry argued that she has been unfairly cast as the antagonist in this family dispute, stating that she has long been made to be the bad guy in the eyes of her son and the public. She expressed deep concern regarding Maceo's increasing alignment with Martinez's positions and his growing belief that he should make decisions that are ordinarily reserved for parents. The actress noted that she became associated with rules, educational expectations, and treatment recommendations, which led to resistance from her son.

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The declaration detailed a significant change in Maceo's behavior, noting that he stopped reciprocating the physical affection that had ordinarily been part of their relationship. Berry described a serious rupture where Maceo stopped responding entirely when she told him she loved him. She attributed this withdrawal to their inability to address the source of the conflict within a limited period of time together and without necessary therapeutic support, which made ordinary parenting increasingly difficult and fraught with anxiety.

Martinez Secures Restraining Order Over Abuse Allegations

While Berry focuses on emotional alienation, Olivier Martinez took legal action to protect both himself and their son from alleged physical harm. On October 1, 2026, Martinez was granted a temporary domestic violence protective order against Berry on behalf of himself and Maceo. The order was issued after Martinez alleged that the Oscar-winning actress physically attacked and choked their son during an argument that occurred on September 26.

Martinez's filing requested a domestic violence restraining order based on these serious accusations, which Berry has vehemently denied in all prior proceedings. The granting of this temporary order significantly shifted the legal landscape of their custody dispute, imposing strict boundaries on Berry's interactions with her son and her ex-husband. The court's decision to issue the restraining order was based on the immediate concerns raised by Martinez regarding the safety and well-being of the minor child.

Competing Narratives Shape Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The current legal standoff presents two entirely contradictory narratives regarding the same events. Berry contends that the litigation itself has reframed routine parenting interactions as potentially abusive, causing her to fear that normal rules and consequences could be mischaracterized in court. She believes that Maceo has become less affectionate and more resistant to her authority specifically because of the legal battle with Martinez, suggesting a psychological impact of the public dispute on the child.

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Conversely, Martinez's position relies on the assertion of physical danger, necessitating the protective order to prevent further alleged incidents. The presence of the October restraining order stands in direct contrast to Berry's claims of a healthy, affectionate bond during the summer months. This disconnect highlights the urgent need for professional intervention, as both parties have indicated that the current arrangement is unsustainable without external help.

Future Implications for Maceo and His Parents

The immediate future of Maceo's care will be determined by how the Los Angeles County Superior Court evaluates these competing declarations. The court must weigh Berry's assertion of emotional alienation against Martinez's allegations of physical abuse. Any further modifications to the custody schedule or the lifting of the restraining order will depend on the outcome of these new filings.

As the case progresses, the well-being of Maceo remains the central focus, with both parents acknowledging the difficulty of the situation. Berry's declaration emphasizes the lack of therapeutic support as a key factor in the deterioration of their relationship. Until a final resolution is reached, the temporary orders and custody arrangements established in October 2026 will likely remain in effect, shaping the daily lives of all involved parties.