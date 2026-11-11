Halifax Refunds Victim After SIM Swap Fraud Escalates

Halifax agrees to refund £922 to an Essex customer following a SIM swap scam that allowed fraudsters to access bank accounts and take out loans.

Halifax has agreed to refund £922 to a customer in Essex after fraudsters exploited a SIM swap scam to hijack his mobile account and access financial services. The resolution follows intervention by this publication regarding the victim's dispute with both Halifax and Wise over unauthorised transactions.

The Initial Breach and Financial Loss

On September 2, an unidentified individual gained unauthorized entry into the victim's Giffgaff mobile phone account. Despite lacking physical possession of the device, the perpetrator executed a SIM swap at 4:47am. This action allowed the fraudster to intercept all communications and gain control over the linked digital identity.

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With control of the mobile number, the criminal accessed various bank accounts. They took out loans in the victim's name with Halifax and requested quotes from other lending firms. Approximately £1,900 was transferred from the victim's Halifax account to his Wise currency account.

Dispute Between Banks and Payment Provider

After the victim raised the alarm with Wise, two additional transactions were carried out by the fraudsters. Halifax initially refused to refund the losses, arguing that the funds had been sent to a genuine Wise account rather than a fraudulent third party.

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Wise classified the incident as a case of shared responsibility. They refunded half of the loss but stated that Halifax should reimburse the remaining portion. However, Wise declined to cover the rest, leaving the victim to navigate the complex liability dispute between the two institutions.

Regulatory Obligations and Shared Liability

A SIM swap scam is a form of identity theft where criminals trick mobile providers into transferring a person's phone number to a SIM card they control. By hacking the victim's email or personal data, scammers can reset passwords and receive authorisation codes without the owner's knowledge.

Under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, victims of unauthorised transactions are entitled to automatic reimbursement, typically by the next business day. Banks can only reject claims if they prove gross negligence or customer fraud. When multiple institutions are involved, liability is often shared, which explains Wise's initial offer of partial compensation.

Resolution Through Intervention

Following media intervention, Halifax reviewed the case again. They confirmed that the £3,000 fraudulent loan and an unauthorised Uber Eats transaction were indeed illegitimate. The loan was wound up and repayments returned. Halifax then admitted the disputed payments were part of the wider account takeover.

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Halifax agreed to refund £922, covering the balance not reimbursed by Wise. A spokesperson apologised for the delay and the fraud. Wise also added £140 for wrongly closing the account during its investigation, bringing the total compensation to the victim's satisfaction.