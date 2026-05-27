Halide Mark III adds a built-in editor to the popular camera app

The update also introduces the app's take on film stock simulation.

Halide, one of the best alternatives to the iPhone's built-in camera app, is getting another upgrade. Developer Lux Optics is rolling out, a paid update that adds a photo editor and filters that simulate film stock.

The features extend Halide's approach to photography after Lux Optics added a way toLooks, Halide's new filtering system, is part of a larger"film simulation engine" that's being introduced in Mark III. All the app's photo features can be customized or disabled, but Halide will now add things like grain and halation to photos you capture depending on the look you chose. Halide Mark III includes five new looks alongside Process Zero, the app's zero-processing option, and Apple's default image processing.

Those include:: A look for portraits that features"thick contrast in the mid-tones" and"abundant color in the low end" to highlight bone structure and capture uniform skin-tones. A black and white look with"medium contrast" and"a touch of extra grain.

" All these new looks include HDR support if you want more detail in highlights and shadows. They can also all be edited and tweaked with Halide's new Photo Lab editor. The built-in editor is designed to be approachable. There's a Quick Edit tab if you want to quickly switch film simulations or toggle HDR, along with dedicated sections for making in-depth changes to things like color balance and exposure.

The whole thing is designed to show you as much or as little as you need, but the iPad version of Halide Mark III seems like the ideal place to edit thanks to its two-panel setup. These new features are being paired with updates to Halide's design and the placement of its virtual buttons.

The new design adopts some of Apple's Liquid Glass tenets, while exposing the most important controls — things like focus, aspect ratio and a lens picker — so that you don't have to go digging through menus. As with previous updates, Halide Mark III is available for a monthly subscription of $10, a yearly subscription of $20 or a one-time purchase of $60. Existing subscribers and anyone who purchased Halide Mark II will get the update for free.

, but de With was reportedly fired from Lux Optics after the company's other co-founder Ben Sandofsky began investigating him for allegedly misusing funds.





engadget / 🏆 276. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pitcher Emily McCutcheon anchors Rowan softball’s Division III championship chaseThe senior pitcher has been dominating on the mound to earn MVP awards in the Profs’ postseason run. She’s looking to cap it off with the program’s first Division III championship.

Read more »

NASA to Announce Artemis III Crew, Provide Mission Progress UpdateNASA will provide an update on the agency’s Artemis III mission and announce the astronauts assigned to the test flight during a live event at 11 a.m. EDT on

Read more »

Halide Mark III Promises 'Most Beautiful Photos Possible' on iPhone'The most beautiful photos possible from an iPhone.'

Read more »

The new Halide camera app launches with film looks and an upgraded photo editorUpgrade your iPhone’s camera without a new phone.

Read more »