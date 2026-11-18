Indiana (4-0) leads No. 20 Arkansas 36-34 after a hotly contested first half inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here are three takeaways from the fi

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Indiana leads No. 20 Arkansas 36-34 after a hotly contested first half inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Freshman guard Davion Thompson may only be 17 years old, but he was more than ready for the bright lights of New York City and Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Also read How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Arkansas: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Thompson, who averaged 8.8 points per game going into Tuesday's contest, scored 12 in the first half, making three of his four three-point shots. He also dished out four assists, with the Razorbacks having 11 assists in the first half on 13 made shots. So far this year, Thompson has made the case for being Arkansas' best true point guard.

Inserting him into the starting lineup, at least experimentally against Mississippi Valley State on Friday, might not be the worst idea. The Razorbacks always seem to look their best with Thompson on the floor, especially when his shots are falling. Arkansas' paint defense and lack of physicality was arguably its biggest problem in its 91-72 loss to No. 4 Virginia on Nov. 8. That same issue cropped up again in the first half against the Hoosiers.

Advertisement

IU big men Aiden Sherrill and Samet Yigitoglu dominated early, and while Arkansas was able to slow down Indiana's halfcourt offense later on in the half, the Hogs by and large had no answer for the Hoosiers down low. Miikka Muurinen and Cooper Bowser both struggled defensively early, while Caleb Ourigou picked up three personal fouls in the half and Maper Maker also struggled to contain Yigitoglu.

After Jeremiah Wilkinson scored the first basket of the night, Indiana went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-2 lead and force John Calipari to call an early timeout as the IU portion of the crowd roared. The Razorbacks rallied to take the lead, and though they lost it late in the half, Tuesday's game looked like it could've taken a similar path to Arkansas' blowout loss to Virginia.

Instead, the Hogs rallied and are within two at the half of a game that feels as much like a must-win as a game in November can. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025.

When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.