Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. On a wet, gross day in Cincinnati, the Saints trail the Bengals at the half, 9-0. Here are the folks w

On a wet, gross day in Cincinnati, the Saints trail the Bengals at the half, 9-0. Here are the folks we saw who excelled, and those who didn't.

Once again, the Saints D has been called upon to keep the team in a game, and they came through.

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's troops limited a red-hot Cincinnati offense to XXXX-yards in the first thirty minutes. A solid job against the Bengals run game and tight coverage by the Saints secondary held Cinci to less than their usual offensive prowess.has escaped for two long runs that have kept Bengals' drives alive, the Saints has been able to corral him for a pair of sacks in the first half alone: one forThis Saints defense has bailed out the offense way too many times.