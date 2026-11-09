Half their income goes to rent: San Diego families share their cost-of-living struggles

From mounting credit card debt to sky-high rent, San Diego residents reveal how they're coping. Plus, where struggling families can turn for help.

An NBC 7 Responds survey shows how housing, groceries and other expenses strain local family budgets, even when making careful financial decisions. For many San Diego families, the rising cost of living is making it increasingly difficult to afford everyday necessities, from housing and groceries to energy and medical expenses.

An NBC 7 Responds affordability survey, completed by more than 1,100 people, reveals the financial pressure facing local households. Housing remains the biggest financial burden for respondents, followed by groceries. For some San Diego residents, those expenses are leaving little room in their budgets for anything else. San Diego resident Emilee Mullen said she enjoys living close to her workplace, but the convenience comes at a significant cost.

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"I do like living here, it's very close to my office, but I pay half of my income in rent," she said, adding that this leaves little room to take on rising prices for groceries, gas and other bills. "If I'm fairly comfortable and this is starting to impact me, imagine the people who were barely making ends meet before all of these price spikes," Mullen said.

Goodwill's Little Black Dress event returns to San Diego with designer deals Renters are having a much harder time than homeowners. 80% or renters said they are just getting by or worse, while about 45% or homeowners said the same. For San Diego father Adam Heath, raising two young children has brought plenty of joy, but also growing financial stress.

Heath has a 4-year-old son who loves sports and the San Diego Padres, along with a 17-month-old daughter who is more mobile lately.

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"The little one, she just learned how to walk, and she’s battling with the older one a little bit," Heath said with a smile. Despite the happiness his children bring, Heath said the financial realities of raising a family in San Diego have become increasingly difficult.

"I think a lot of people in my generation were told, go to college, just get a degree, and then you'll be set for life. And that's far from the case," Heath said. Groceries, the second-largest expense identified in the affordability survey, have contributed significantly to his financial challenges.

"I'd say I'm in, five figures of credit card debt, most of which are associated with groceries," Heath said. His experience highlights how even essential purchases can contribute to mounting debt for families struggling to keep up with everyday costs.

"About half of families with kids under the age of six are struggling to make ends meet," Rachael Orose said. The president and CEO of United Way of San Diego County explained that financial hardships extend well into the middle class.

"Parents are working, they're raising their children, they are making solid decisions, and they are still struggling to get ahead," Orose said. The problem is also affecting households that may not qualify for traditional financial assistance programs," according to Orose.

"We are seeing a growing number of families who have never had to access benefits before, and they probably make too much money to access certain benefits, but they're not able to survive," she said. Rachael Orose from United Way of San Diego County explains that it takes a coordinated effort to better help families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

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The growing financial strain has implications not only for individual families but also for San Diego's workforce.

"Because we're talking about their workforce, right? And if we have a workforce that is showing up hungry, if we have a workforce that is worried at work all day about issues of financial security, that's a workforce that is struggling with productivity," Orose said. United Way works with nonprofits, schools and government agencies to coordinate resources for struggling families. Orose said she would also like to see greater involvement from the private sector.

For residents struggling to pay bills or access essential services, Orose said help may be available through 211 San Diego. The service connects people with community resources and assistance programs, helping them navigate available support.

"There are nonprofits and partners coming together as fast as we can to bring those resources. The first phone call they should make is to 2-1-1. You just pick up the phone. You dial 2-1-1.

You're connected with somebody who can help you navigate the complexities of those resources," Orose said. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Responds will continue exploring the results of the affordability survey in the coming weeks, including how San Diego residents are managing credit card debt, holiday shopping, travel expenses and medical bills. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.