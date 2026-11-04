Half of Shoppers Withhold Real Contact Info When Signing Up For Retail Deals

Cloaked found that 51 percent of American shoppers said they withhold their real phone number or email address when signing up for retail discounts.

Other key findings include that 91 percent of respondents said they withhold their real contact information to avoid spam and unwanted marketing messages.season just around the corner, retailers and brands are leveraging AI for product discovery and shopping.

But researchers at Cloaked, the AI-powered privacy company, said, “The push for higher conversions is colliding with shoppers’ growing concerns about fraud, security and unwanted marketing. ” They raise an important question: Could the personal information retailers request to unlock deals and foster customer relationships be creating a new obstacle to consumer trust?of more than 1,000 consumers, Cloaked found that 51 percent of American shoppers said they withhold their real phone number or email address when signing up fordiscounts, coupons or promotions.

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And, more startling, of those polled, 65 percent said they withhold their real contact information over concerns about data breaches and the sale or sharing of personal information as well as cross-account tracking.. The data shows 89 percent of respondents said they refuse to share their actual phone number or email address in at least “one everyday situation. ” Consequently, roughly 71 percent expressed regret over previously giving out their real phone numbers to businesses and online platforms.

Other key findings include that 91 percent of respondents said they withhold their real contact information to avoid spam and unwanted marketing messages. The research also showed that 61 percent of shoppers said they provide a secondary email address instead of their primary one, while 55 percent of those polled said that their phone number or email address has appeared in a known data breach.

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Regarding the reasons for withholding contact information the report’s authors found that 97 percent of respondents cited at least one reason for withholding contact info, which was led by avoiding nuisance contact , personal harm like scams or fraud and data-privacy concerns . The data also revealed that the average American keeps the same phone number for 12 years and the same email address for 14 years.

The report’s authors said this longevity makes these contact details deeply entrenched in daily life but also turns them into persistent targets for unwanted exposure.

“Americans who have kept the same primary phone number for 10-plus years get 45 percent more spam texts, robocalls and scam attempts than those with newer numbers, and long-held email addresses take in 88 percent more,” the report stated. And when it comes to device type, the report found Android users are more likely than iPhone users “to say they avoid sharing their real contact info because of data-privacy concerns , and are also more likely to have received wrong-number calls or texts .

” The research underscores a fundamental shift in how consumers view online hygiene, moving away from permanent exposure toward careful compartmentalization. As spam, robocalls and data breaches scale alongside the growth of online footprints, the report’s authors said more people are turning to protective measures like masked aliases and automated data removal to keep their primary contacts safe.

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For retailers and brands, these findings reveal a critical paradox: aggressive lead-generation tactics intended to drive conversion are actively eroding the quality of customer data. When over half of shoppers intentionally provide proxy emails or fake numbers to avoid spam and data exposure, brands end up building marketing strategies on flawed, unresponsive databases while alienating distrustful consumers.

To rebuild trust and protect campaign ROI, businesses must pivot from demanding permanent contact credentials to offering transparent data practices, lower-friction entry points and genuine value in exchange for customer intimacy. The retailers will develop styles with Alt