Half of parents across the country are tracking their adult children’s location

Parents keeping tabs on their kids isn’t new — but according to a new study, a growing number are doing so even after their children turn 18.

Parents keeping tabs on their kids isn’t new — but according to a new study, a growing number are doing so even after their children turn 18.

The study from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital surveyed more than 1,500 families and found that over half of parents digitally track the location of their children ages 18 to 25. Most parents said location sharing gives them peace of mind or helps in case of emergencies. The survey also found that nearly all parents who track their young adult’s location say their child is aware of it.

However, only half of parents said they gave their young adult child the option to opt out of tracking. RELATED STORY | Nearly half of parents financially support adult children, survey says This is just the latest example of parents staying involved in their adult children’s lives. In 2024, research found that half of U.S. parents with adult children provided some form of financial support.

Those parents gave an average of $1,384 per month, which at the time was about double what they contributed to their own retirement. Nearly one in four parents said location tracking sometimes makes their anxiety worse. Experts recommend setting clear boundaries and expectations before continuing location tracking into adulthood.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After half-century on death row, Houston man gets lifeClarence Jordan has been a death row inmate for 48 years, yet his execution was never carried out. Jordan, now 70, was convicted of the 1977 murder and robbery of Houston grocery store worker, Joe Williams.

Read more »

Study finds iPhone may explain up to half of U.S. fertility declineThe launch of Apple’s iPhone in 2007 may have played a larger role in declining U.S. birth rates than previously thought, according to new research.

Read more »

Experts Warn Parents About Youth Vaping as FDA Authorizes Fruit-Flavored E-CigarettesNearly 6% of middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2024. Doctors worry the FDA's recent authorization of fruit-flavored vapes for adults could reverse progress in reducing teen vaping. Experts offer advice for parents to counteract e-cigarette allure and help kids quit.

Read more »

How to Deal With Your Emotionally Neglectful ParentsSeeing what your neglectful parents didn't give you emotionally can change everything. The real question is not whether to confront them, but how to protect yourself.

Read more »