Half Man Finale Spoilers Reveal Tragic Endings and Creator Insights

The article details the violent climax of Richard Gadd's series Half Man, where the protagonists Ruben and Niall kill each other, and explores Gadd's intent behind the open‑ended conclusion, audience reactions, and themes of vulnerability and repression.

Warning! Spoilers for the finale of Half ManNo one makes it out unscathed by the time Half Man is over. In the tragic finale of Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer follow-up, we are shown what happens between Ruben's first punches at Niall's wedding and him being rolled out of that barn in a body bag.

Tragically, Niall succumbs to Ruben's violence, with his "brother from another lover" suffocating him to death during their scuffle. This is only after Niall is able to stab Ruben in the side, which is what presumably leads to his death. Gadd, however, was intentional in leaving some aspects of this scene open-ended.

"In a lot of ways, the fitting story of two people that just could not live with each other, could not live without each other," the creator and star says of the central pair, " I felt like it had to end with the two guys in the way it was shot, the way it was scripted. " That's one of the reasons Half Man doesn't show the aftermath of this fatal confrontation.

Though Niall's husband Albie and his mother Lori are waiting outside, we don't see their reactions to both deaths, though we briefly see Lori discover Ruben's passing at the end of episode 4. It's safe to say, though, that for Gadd, it was all leading up to this. Throughout Half Man, Niall and Ruben flit in and out of each other's orbit, ruining their lives in the process.

They can't stay away from each other, but when they're together, things go terribly wrong. Both are carrying immeasurable pain and though they tried to work through it in the finale, it just wasn't meant to be. Check out ScreenRant's full conversation with Gadd below, where he discusses in depth the finale and the overarching journey of Niall and Ruben in the series.

Gadd also speaks on his own ways of looking at endings and how he applied that to the fates of Niall and Ruben. ScreenRant: You wrapped on Half Man almost a year ago. What still lingers with you the most from it and how has the world's reaction changed the way you see the show? Richard Gadd: It's interesting because I'm very good for not going online and reading things.

I get breakdowns from people and people say generally and speak generally about how it's being received. So in terms of wider reaction, I guess I'm sort of not sure. I think judging from comments on my Instagram and all that stuff that people are really enjoying it and social media's going real positive for it and stuff. I think the reaction to the hospital scene has been the biggest thing so far.

I think people really discussed it and dissected it and liked it and had lots to say about it. And that was always quite a big risk because there was always this question, can you do an 18-minute scene in one room? And it was quite a risky thing to do, I think. And so I'm relieved more than anything that seems to have gone down quite well, but I'm quite good for staying away from things.

I think we were number three on HBO and very, very close to number two. So I'm really thrilled with that because it is an arthouse show and kind of indie film elements. It's not the most commercial show in the world, similar to Baby Reindeer. So I like that it's performing really strongly in viewership as well.

I hear it was number two in Europe. It was in quite a lot of countries. And I actually, somebody sent me something the other day. Apparently China's really enjoying it.

So it seems to be landing in ways which I'm very pleased about. SR: There's a line from Joanna in episode three that really stood out to me:"Snakes can shed their skin but they'll always crawl on their bellies.

" There's always this lingering question of whether Niall and Ruben are actively disrupting each other's growth, and I was curious, what do you think Half Man is trying to say about this capacity for change on an individual level on a relational level, especially when it comes to these two men? Gadd: The show, in a lot of ways, is about difficulty of expression and difficulty of vulnerability.

And I think sometimes the question that I suppose I pose to you or to anyone is how much would this been avoided with some honest conversation from the start? And I think it just speaks to the heart of vulnerability. I find human repression... I mean, I've repressed myself down the years, but the human capacity to repress itself, it can be quite great and vulnerability is sometimes the hardest thing to do as a person.

And that's at the very heart of Ruben and Niall's struggle. And that's what I wanted to evoke the most. I mean, a lot of people will talk about it as the masculinity show or whatever, but I think it's almost like the expression show, the vulnerability show. In a lot of ways, it's about love and the difficulty to feel that for oneself and for another person.

SR: Do you think there's a world where Ruben and Niall, left to their own devices overcome, this inner strife or was self-destruction maybe always a part of that in a way? I think the self-destruction in their life occurs due to an inability to face the facts, an inability to get the help that they need and an inability to express .

I think a lot of their problems come from almost ignoring a problem rather than facing it full on. And I think I guess the tragedy of Half Man is that the moment they start to actually have the conversation they should have had three decades ago, four decades ago, is the moment where it kind of all goes wrong to the point of no return.

But I think how different their lives might've been had they found the feelings to express themselves properly early on in their lives, because I think that they feel so disempowered as men, wrongfully in a lot of ways, through prisons they've created in their head due to stuff that's happened to them the way they are, that it's repressed themselves to the point where they have become very destructive people. And so that's what the heart of the show is, I feel.

SR: It's also examining sexuality through a unique lens. I think one of the most interesting dynamics for me was the relationship between Lori and Maura and how that impacted the relationship between Ruben and Niall or Niall's sexuality specifically. Class also plays a huge role in sexuality. You had a thread of sexuality in Baby Reindeer as well.

Why was it important for you to continue this thread of storytelling, but through a different lens? Gadd: Well, I suppose in a lot of ways I was honoring the story that I set up when I wrote that pilot episode in 2019 before Baby Reindeer. And I think I had a lot more of not just the sexuality struggle, the identity struggle, the struggle with oneself. I think I wasn't done exploring it in a lot of ways.

I still felt like it had room to grow in different ways and explore it in different ways. I think human struggle is at the heart of most people's lives in a lot of ways. I think usually the biggest battle we have in life is the one with ourselves. And I think that's why I write struggle on screen, because I guess it's how I understand the world.

And life, to me, is full of complexities and inconsistencies and difficulties. We live in a prescriptive culture, which has almost no definition. The world is fundamentally difficult to explain and impossible to explain the meaning of it all. And I think I try to mirror that kind of sense of internal chaos and conflict and confusion in a lot of my characters on screen, because I think that is how I sometimes feel about it.

And I think I get messages all the time, every single day about Half Man and Baby Reindeer, about people being like,"Oh, by the way, I'm this person, I'm that person," or,"I knew this person and this has really helped me, or I've gone through this.

"And I think we all struggle more than we tend to admit. And I think that, for me, it can provide a comfort for people to see that on screen. I certainly would've liked to have seen something like that when I was going through my most difficult times, I think. SR: I want to get into the ending a little bit.

It felt fitting, it felt earned. Why did this feel like the right place for Ruben and Niall's story to end? Why did it have to go that far? Gadd: Well, it's almost like they'd spent all their life trying to coexist and in a way they both had to die.

It felt almost, in a lot of ways, like the fitting story of two people that just could not live with each other, could not live without each other. It felt like they were part of the same person. It felt only too fitting for a show about two brothers that needed the other to feel whole, that one of them couldn't live on past the other one.

It just felt very fitting, and it felt like I could talk and talk about the ending and Ruben's motivations and what he arrives at and his mindset, the way he kills him, all these kinds of things. But ultimately, it just felt for a show that skips through the decades and has this quite ambitious structure, it just felt only too fitting to end the show on a note of such finality, I suppose.

SR: Is that why you didn't go beyond that? Was there any temptation to show the fallout of that final confrontation with Albie and Niall's mother outside? Gadd: Well, I think we had to finish with the two guys in a show about two brothers. It would've felt odd, I think.

We're with Niall's perspective the whole way through the show, everything's from his perspective. And then suddenly we shift to Ruben and suddenly Niall's distant in the shot, and it's like Reuben's perspective. So I felt like then flipping to the outside and somebody else's perspective, it almost would've felt quite jarring just from a shooting style point of view.

I felt like it had to end with the two guys in the way it was shot, the way it was scripted. I can't remember the script. I don't know whether they're out there or not, but it was something like Ruben stares down, and then he lets out a grunt as we cut to black.

Most people, when you ask them how Ruben died, in a way, I felt like it was more interesting to do it this way than show it. I mean, we know he's dead from episode four. And so, I think in a show where audiences are asked to fill in the gaps, it felt kind of quite fitting that they had to just fill in that gap of the ending as well.

And I just thought it was interesting and people have so many different interpretations of not only the death, how he dies, the grunt. And every time somebody explains it or explains their thinking behind it, I find it really interesting that so many people can interpret something in myriad ways. It feels like a special thing that I wouldn't want to break by saying what I meant with it, if that makes sense.

SR: I think the finality of the scene speaks for itself. I don't think everybody assigns their own meaning to it, and I think that's what's tragically beautiful about it. Gadd: How do you think he dies, if you don't mind me asking, not to switch the interview? SR: There's a part of me that thinks Niall dying and putting forth that effort takes that out of him, is the thing that drains him of life.

Because I think that was not an easy thing for him to do. So, that was my interpretation of it - is there's the physical aspect, but there's also the emotional and mental when somebody dies of heartbreak. Gadd: I think those are great interpretations, that's the kind of stuff I love listening to... Sometimes I watch something, and I'm like,"Oh, this is what this film's about or this TV show's about, or that moment meant this.

"And then you look it up, and then you've got the writer saying,"It's about this. "And I'm like,"Oh, okay. I thought it was that, but okay.

" And so I think it's better to leave people with their interpretations. And I just thought it was the most interesting way of ending it, I think, when I wrote it in a way. All episodes of Half Man are now streaming on HBO Max.

Half Man 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed 15 Drama Mystery Release Date 2026 - 2026-00-00 Network BBC One Directors Alexandra Brodski, Eshref Reybrouck Cast Writers Richard Gadd Creator Richard Gadd Powered by Expand Collapse





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