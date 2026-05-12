Half-Indian footballer Amrit Bansal-McNulty wins partial victory against QPR over racism allegations

Amrit Bansal-McNulty, a half-Indian footballer, has won a partial victory against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) over allegations of racism and discrimination. The employment tribunal ruled in his favor, stating that Crawley Town was vicariously liable for his conduct and that the claims against QPR failed.

An employment tribunal has ruled partially in favour of Amrit Bansal-McNulty, a half-Indian footballer who was called a " curry muncher " by ex-manager John Yems . Bansal-McNulty sued QPR for failing to safeguard him from the racism he suffered on loan at Crawley Town and is now seeking a £12million payout.

The case has been heard over 30 days at the London Employment Tribunal, where the 26-year-old brought claims of direct race and religious discrimination and harassment against QPR, Crawley Town and Yems. Three of the claims of harassment on the grounds of race against Yems, 66, were upheld, but the claims against QPR were dismissed.

One of the allegations upheld involved Yems calling Bansal-McNulty a "curry muncher" and asking if he was unhappy that pizzas given by a sponsor did not include "curry pizza". The tribunal said Yems argued that his remarks were "banter". In summary of the case, the tribunal stated: "We found that Crawley Town was vicariously liable for his conduct which was in the course of his employment. The claims against QPR failed.

The Claimant is seeking circa £12 million compensation as he claims that he suffered psychiatric, and career ending, injury because of the treatment which he had suffered. It would be inappropriate to comment on the implications of the liability judgment given the likelihood of a remedy hearing.

" Bansal-McNulty, who joined QPR in 2014 aged 14 and left in 2022 without playing for the first team, had accused the club and then-manager Chris Ramsey of failing to act on his racism complaint while on loan from his parent club. Both Ramsey and QPR denied wrongdoing. Crawley suspended Yems after allegations of racist behaviour were made by several squad members in April 2022, which led to him being charged by the FA for using discriminatory language.

Yems denied all but one of the charges, but 11 out of the 15 were upheld by the FA disciplinary commission. He was given the longest ever ban for discrimination in English football when an initial 17-month suspension was extended to three years following an FA appeal. Ramsey phoned Bansal-McNulty that day, reported Matt Hughes at the time.

The player alleges Ramsey was preoccupied by attempting to ascertain whether he had leaked the story in a line of questioning he found to be intimidating, as well as reminding him that his contract was due to expire two months later. Bansal-McNulty’s deal was not renewed and he has not played professionally since. Disgraced former Crawley Town boss John Yems was banned for three years.

In an unrelated development after the accusations were made, Ramsey, who was previously awarded an MBE for services to diversity in sport, left his role as technical director after nine years at Loftus Road following a review of the club’s academy structure





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Amrit Bansal-Mcnulty QPR John Yems Racism Discrimination Harassment Crawley Town Chris Ramsey FA Discrimination Ban Curry Muncher Curry Pizza

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