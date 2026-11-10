Haley Stevens Faces Calls for Expulsion From Democratic Party After Endorsing Rogers

Progressives in Michigan urge the Democratic Party to expel Rep. Haley Stevens after she backed Republican Rogers in the Senate race, while Nancy Pelosi opposes removal.

Progressive activists in Michigan are calling for Rep. Haley Stevens to be expelled from the Democratic Party after she publicly endorsed the Republican candidate Rogers in the state's US Senate race. Stevens made the endorsement despite having pledged to back Democrat El-Sayed after he defeated her in the state's Democratic primary months earlier. The demand has drawn sharp criticism from progressive groups, and it has also prompted a response from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

The push to remove Stevens was voiced by Levi Teitel, communications director of Progress Michigan, who said her actions merited her being forced out of the Democratic Party. The dispute centers on the timing of the endorsement and its effect on voters in Stevens' own district, along with the question of whether party leaders should take disciplinary action against a sitting member of Congress.

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Why Progressives Want Haley Stevens Removed From the Party

Progress Michigan argues that Haley Stevens abandoned her commitments to voters and to the Democratic ticket. Levi Teitel said that as a constituent of Stevens, he was appalled that she had left residents of the 11th Congressional District high and dry.

Teitel tied the criticism directly to the timing of the endorsement. He said Stevens' capriciousness had led to the situation by flipping to Rogers just two days before polls opened on Election Day, without thinking through how she would be able to represent her constituents in her last few weeks in office.

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Stevens remains the representative for her district until January 3, 2027. Rep.-elect Jeremy Moss (D-Mich.) is slated to take over the seat on that date, which means the endorsement came during the final stretch of Stevens' current term rather than at the start of a new one.

Nancy Pelosi Opposes Expelling Stevens From the Caucus

Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, cautioned her party against expelling Stevens from the caucus. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pelosi said the House had about two more weeks in session before she leaves Congress, and she argued that members should not start making judgments about colleagues at this point.

Pelosi said she was disappointed in Stevens for endorsing Rogers, and she said she had conveyed that disappointment to Stevens directly. She also said she wanted to be helpful to Stevens in how she handles the fallout, but she made clear that she was not supporting kicking Stevens out of the caucus. Pelosi, who is also leaving Congress next year after a 40-year career, framed her position as a matter of focusing on the remaining weeks rather than escalating the dispute.

Critics of Pelosi found that position unconvincing. Journalist Saad Abedine responded to the former speaker's remarks by arguing that refusing to remove Stevens because there were only a few weeks left reflected what many people dislike about Washington, including a lack of accountability and protection for insiders.

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What the Dispute Means for Voters and the Caucus

For voters in the 11th Congressional District, the immediate consequence is that their representative will serve out the remainder of her term while publicly backing a Republican in a high-profile Senate contest. Stevens will continue to hold the seat until January 3, 2027, when Jeremy Moss is scheduled to be sworn in as the district's representative.

For the Democratic caucus, the dispute raises a procedural question about whether party leaders will pursue any formal action against Stevens before the current Congress ends. Pelosi's stated position suggests that leadership is not currently moving toward expulsion, while Progress Michigan has made its demand public. The outcome will show how the party handles members who break with its nominees in the final weeks of a session.