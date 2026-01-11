Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race, Triggering Democratic Backlash

Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate, prompting expulsion from the Michigan Democratic Party, staff resignations, and sharp criticism from top Democrats.

Rep. Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, a move that has triggered immediate backlash from Democratic leaders, the Michigan Democratic Party, and her own staff.

Rogers said on the Brian Kilmeade Show that Stevens called him Sunday morning while he was driving to church and decided to endorse him between getting in the car and arriving at the church. He said the endorsement flipped this thing upside down and praised Stevens for putting America ahead of her party. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the endorsement a despicable betrayal of the party's values and working-class voters.

Also read Haley Stevens reverses course, endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan

Pelosi And Party Denounce Stevens

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Stevens of dangerously betraying Michigan families by backing Rogers. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel Jr. declared that Stevens was no longer a recognized member of the state party and said the party remains fully united behind Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens' longtime chief of staff Justin German announced that he and numerous other members of her team had stepped down in protest.

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German said the election is too important to stand on the sidelines or sow division. He reaffirmed their wholehearted support for El-Sayed, signaling that even those closest to Stevens believe her endorsement crosses a line. The fallout came after Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at a Detroit church two days before the vote. Stevens had narrowly lost the August Democratic primary to El-Sayed and initially endorsed him, but tensions between the campaigns deteriorated.

Stevens said El-Sayed made it clear she was no longer welcome on his campaign trail. In an October CNN interview, Stevens declined to explicitly endorse El-Sayed, saying she was still on the team. She had pressed El-Sayed to condemn an outside group's ad linking U.S. support for Israel to higher grocery prices, which she called antisemitic. El-Sayed said his campaign did not produce the ad and he disagreed with its contents.

Turkish And Dingell Respond To Endorsement

Before the endorsement, Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, a Jewish Michigan attorney and registered Democrat, told reporters at a Rogers campaign event that he planned to vote for Rogers, arguing El-Sayed's rhetoric on Israel made the Jewish community less safe. Rep. Debbie Dingell said she spoke with Stevens around midnight Saturday and was told reports of an impending Rogers endorsement were a rumor and not true. Hours later, Stevens was standing alongside Rogers at the church service.

Rogers said his campaign had no advance knowledge of her decision and denied offering Stevens anything in exchange for the endorsement. Senator Elissa Slotkin criticized Stevens for making an election of immense importance about herself rather than focusing on Michiganders and democracy. Slotkin endorsed El-Sayed, urging voters to elect fighters who prioritize the greater good.

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Peters And Kelly Back Democratic Candidate

Retiring Senator Gary Peters and his wife expressed extreme disappointment, arguing that a Democratic Senate majority is essential to check the President's policies and alleviate economic pain. Peters affirmed they would vote for El-Sayed and every Democrat on the ballot. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly rallied behind El-Sayed, stating there is too much at stake this election and emphasizing the need to put a check on Trump and defeat his enablers.

Kelly expressed confidence that Michigan voters would reject Rogers and send El-Sayed to the Senate. Schumer reaffirmed his commitment to El-Sayed, arguing the Democrat would fight for the economic interests of Michigan families, unlike Rogers, whom he characterized as a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors. Despite policy differences with El-Sayed, including on Israel, Schumer had endorsed him after the primary.

Democratic Spending And Senate Control Stakes

The Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Schumer, has already invested more than forty-three million dollars in advertisements for the Michigan race since Labor Day. The Michigan contest is widely seen as decisive for determining control of the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a narrow fifty-three to forty-seven majority. Democrats must defend the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters while making gains elsewhere to regain the chamber.

Curtis Hertel Jr. described Rogers as a corrupt politician and a rubber stamp for Trump's toxic agenda, urging supporters to mobilize against this betrayal. Hertel highlighted a record number of volunteers knocking on doors, framing the upcoming election as a defense of the Michigan way. The intensity of the reaction reflects broader national anxiety surrounding the balance of power in Congress and the potential impact of a Democratic or Republican majority on the country's future direction.